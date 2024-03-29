Friday Wind Up: 2024-03-29

March 29, 2024

  1. amamanita axaxaxanax glass seer – u dont even live here
  2. The Saints – Good Friday
  3. Mental As Anything – Good Friday
  4. The Black Crowes – Good Friday
  5. Guttermouth – Good Friday
  6. sincerely grizzly – might not be robinson crusoe but your no good friday
  7. My Friend The Chocolate Cake – Easter Parade
  8. fear and loathing – easter party
  9. Tracy Chapman – Before Easter
  10. Safety of Life at Sea – Easter Sunday
  11. Thomas Dolby – Eastern Bloc (sequel to Europa And The Pirate Twins, 1981)
  12. The Quiet Truth – Sublime
  13. Che Pheromone – Presidential Peccadilloes
  14. West Thebarton – Humble Heart
  15. matthew burgess – something
  16. Haptics – Romeo
  17. Erin Buku – Only One Me
  18. Janis Joplin – Me and Bobby McGee
  19. Dave Warner – Last Night Jim Morrison Came To My Window
  20. Jimi Hendrix – Blue Suede Shoes [5/30/70 Berkeley Community Center]
