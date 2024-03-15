Friday Wind Up: 2024-03-15

- Third Person Disguise – Isolation Devastation
- Free Drinks – Poo Poo Little
- Boy Kill Boy – Friday – Friday
- Home Court – From Russia With Mud
- Nothingface – Ether
- In Flames – Trigger
- the mars volta – this apparatus must be unearthed
- Chicks On Speed – We Don’t Play Guitars (feat. peaches)
- Zombeaches – A Taste Of Oxygen
- Little Birdy – Tonight’s the night
- the butterfly effect – one second of insanity
- Angelique Kidjo – Agolo (Maeztro Remix)
- Tenzin Choegyal – Songs From the Bardo
- Pogo – Real
- Ziggy Marley & The Melody Makers – When the Lights Gone Out
- lady voodoo & the rituals – yes if it’s good for you
- Hopscotch – Mandela’s March
- Violet Harlot – Demon Girl
Reader's opinions