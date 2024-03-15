Friday Wind Up: 2024-03-15

Written by on March 15, 2024

  1. Third Person Disguise – Isolation Devastation
  2. Free Drinks – Poo Poo Little
  3. Boy Kill Boy – Friday – Friday
  4. Home Court – From Russia With Mud
  5. Nothingface – Ether
  6. In Flames – Trigger
  7. the mars volta – this apparatus must be unearthed
  8. Chicks On Speed – We Don’t Play Guitars (feat. peaches)
  9. Zombeaches – A Taste Of Oxygen
  10. Little Birdy – Tonight’s the night
  11. the butterfly effect – one second of insanity
  12. Angelique Kidjo – Agolo (Maeztro Remix)
  13. Tenzin Choegyal – Songs From the Bardo
  14. Pogo – Real
  15. Ziggy Marley & The Melody Makers – When the Lights Gone Out
  16. lady voodoo & the rituals – yes if it’s good for you
  17. Hopscotch – Mandela’s March
  18. Violet Harlot – Demon Girl
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Strange Rampage with Shannon: 2024-03-15

Current track

Title

Artist