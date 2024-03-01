Friday Wind Up: 2024-03-01

- Ccolo – Birds in my Bedroom
- a-love – friday
- Shelia Nicholls – Fallen for you
- Souzi D. Wilson & The Cool Minst – Time To Shine
- The Beautiful Black – Zen
- rick charles and cast – Always on my mind
- Pound System – Dr Who (cybermix remix)
- Soweto Gospel Choir – Ke Na Le Modisa
- Good Charlotte – East Coast Anthem
- Ramones – Surfin’ Bird
- Garbage – high flyer
- VLAD DALE – I Dont Wanna Go To Work Today
- Pine Point – Old Dog/New Socks
- Paul Kelly – Smells Like Rain
- Nina Hagen – United Women of the World (with Lene Lovich and Liz Mitchell)
- Godzilla – Suite from Godzilla
- The Blindfolds – Morse Code
Reader's opinions