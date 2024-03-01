Friday Wind Up: 2024-03-01

Written by on March 1, 2024

  1. Ccolo – Birds in my Bedroom
  2. a-love – friday
  3. Shelia Nicholls – Fallen for you
  4. Souzi D. Wilson & The Cool Minst – Time To Shine
  5. The Beautiful Black – Zen
  6. rick charles and cast – Always on my mind
  7. Pound System – Dr Who (cybermix remix)
  8. Soweto Gospel Choir – Ke Na Le Modisa
  9. Good Charlotte – East Coast Anthem
  10. Ramones – Surfin’ Bird
  11. Garbage – high flyer
  12. VLAD DALE – I Dont Wanna Go To Work Today
  13. Pine Point – Old Dog/New Socks
  14. Paul Kelly – Smells Like Rain
  15. Nina Hagen – United Women of the World (with Lene Lovich and Liz Mitchell)
  16. Godzilla – Suite from Godzilla
  19. The Blindfolds – Morse Code
