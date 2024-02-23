Friday Wind Up: 2024-02-23

  1. Haptics – Always More
  2. The Academy Is… – His Girl Friday
  3. Skooby – Deep Inside
  4. Primal Scream – Hammond Connection
  5. Supergrass – Melanie Davis
  6. sons of zoku – Nu Poeme
  7. Dexys Midnight Runners – Nowhere Is Home
  8. Spider Bait – Bo Bo
  9. Louis Prima – Lazy River
  10. Eddie Vedder – You’ve Got to Hide Your Love Away
  11. Courtney Barnett – Everybody Here Hates You
  12. The Gamma Rays – The Rocket Man
  13. Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs (Newcastle Upon Tyne, England) – The Weatherman
  14. Hannah Cohen – Keepsake
  15. The Human League – Almost Medieval
  16. Otis Redding – Shout Bamalama
  17. Dr. John – Revolution
  18. Nonnie – Nectar
  19. Nick Vulture – But To Me It Does
  20. Brittany Howard – Red Flags
