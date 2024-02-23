Friday Wind Up: 2024-02-23

- Haptics – Always More
- The Academy Is… – His Girl Friday
- Skooby – Deep Inside
- Primal Scream – Hammond Connection
- Supergrass – Melanie Davis
- sons of zoku – Nu Poeme
- Dexys Midnight Runners – Nowhere Is Home
- Spider Bait – Bo Bo
- Louis Prima – Lazy River
- Eddie Vedder – You’ve Got to Hide Your Love Away
- Courtney Barnett – Everybody Here Hates You
- The Gamma Rays – The Rocket Man
- Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs (Newcastle Upon Tyne, England) – The Weatherman
- Hannah Cohen – Keepsake
- The Human League – Almost Medieval
- Otis Redding – Shout Bamalama
- Dr. John – Revolution
- Nonnie – Nectar
- Nick Vulture – But To Me It Does
- Brittany Howard – Red Flags
Reader's opinions