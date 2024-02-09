Friday Wind Up: 2024-02-09

- Mark Snow – The X Files theme (Flexifinger terrestial mix)
- Ben Iota – 1, 2, 1, 2
- Skeletons – Friday Night Blues
- MUD – MUDRAT
- The Saucermen – conspiracy
- Vengaboys – We like to party
- Alright Pyscho – Imaginary
- The Black Crowes – A Conspiracy
- Fire! Santa Rosa, Fire! – test crowd
- Smashing Pumpkins – 1979
- Michael Jackson – Childhood
- Pine Point – Old Dog/New Socks
- jamiroquai – corner of the earth (album version)
- stormzy – return of the rucksack
- The Tullamarines – Head Roll Back
- Lash – Beauty Queen
- Tonix – Stars That Hold Us
- Nick Cave & Warren Ellis – Albuquerque
- Alana Jagt – Stay In Bed
- Eddie Vedder – You’ve Got to Hide Your Love Away
