Friday Wind Up: 2024-02-09

Written by on February 9, 2024

  1. Mark Snow – The X Files theme (Flexifinger terrestial mix)
  2. Ben Iota – 1, 2, 1, 2
  3. Skeletons – Friday Night Blues
  4. MUD – MUDRAT
  5. The Saucermen – conspiracy
  6. Vengaboys – We like to party
  7. Alright Pyscho – Imaginary
  8. The Black Crowes – A Conspiracy
  9. Fire! Santa Rosa, Fire! – test crowd
  10. Smashing Pumpkins – 1979
  11. Michael Jackson – Childhood
  12. Pine Point – Old Dog/New Socks
  13. jamiroquai – corner of the earth (album version)
  14. stormzy – return of the rucksack
  15. The Tullamarines – Head Roll Back
  16. Lash – Beauty Queen
  17. Tonix – Stars That Hold Us
  18. Nick Cave & Warren Ellis – Albuquerque
  19. Alana Jagt – Stay In Bed
  20. Eddie Vedder – You’ve Got to Hide Your Love Away
