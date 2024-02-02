Friday Wind Up: 2024-02-02

Written by on February 2, 2024

  1. sons of zoku – Yumi
  2. Steal Capz – Metro Card
  3. The RSA’s – Friday Knock-Offs
  4. Seraphs Coal – the west end onf the day
  5. Avenged Sevenfold – Avenged Sevenfold
  6. Halftime Oranges (SMATHO) – Morning Drinker
  7. Double Dragon – The Skulls Of The Fallen Conquerers
  8. Jackie Brown Jr – Sauvignon Bogan
  9. SHRAPNEL – bogan thrash attack
  10. Bjork – Human Behaviour
  11. Magic Dirt – Pace it
  12. TISM – Greg! the Stop Sign
  13. BAD//DREEMS – Bogan Pride
  14. The Empty Threats – Jason’s Bad Trip
  15. Joe Louis Walker – I can’t get you off my mind
  16. Ben Gel – politician man
  17. Head In The Oven – Percy
  18. Dave Graney & Clare Moore – Creative Creep
  19. Zombeaches – A Taste Of Oxygen
  20. The Vovos – Go Die In The Woods
  24. Aretha Franklin – Let it be
  25. David Newman – Yesterday
  26. Badland Caravan – Suit and Tie
