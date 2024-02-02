Friday Wind Up: 2024-02-02

- sons of zoku – Yumi
- Steal Capz – Metro Card
- The RSA’s – Friday Knock-Offs
- Seraphs Coal – the west end onf the day
- Avenged Sevenfold – Avenged Sevenfold
- Halftime Oranges (SMATHO) – Morning Drinker
- Double Dragon – The Skulls Of The Fallen Conquerers
- Jackie Brown Jr – Sauvignon Bogan
- SHRAPNEL – bogan thrash attack
- Bjork – Human Behaviour
- Magic Dirt – Pace it
- TISM – Greg! the Stop Sign
- BAD//DREEMS – Bogan Pride
- The Empty Threats – Jason’s Bad Trip
- Joe Louis Walker – I can’t get you off my mind
- Ben Gel – politician man
- Head In The Oven – Percy
- Dave Graney & Clare Moore – Creative Creep
- Zombeaches – A Taste Of Oxygen
- The Vovos – Go Die In The Woods
- Aretha Franklin – Let it be
- David Newman – Yesterday
- Badland Caravan – Suit and Tie
