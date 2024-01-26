Friday Wind Up: 2024-01-26

January 26, 2024

  1. Anti Lag – Manchester Street Weapon Remix
  2. Beyonce’s Fiances – These Four Walls
  3. Oscar – friday night venus
  4. Amanda Palmer – Australia
  5. brother man dude – rock and soul
  6. The Living End – All torn down
  7. Stop Drinking the Cat – LIve Evil
  8. Renegade – Nervous Breakdown
  9. Slim Dusty & Anne Kirkpatrick – Travellin’ Still…Always Will
  10. Don Morrison – In Australia
  11. The Pogues – south australia
  12. Bodyjar – too drunk to drive
  13. Radio On – uncertain peace in australia
  14. Johnny O’Keefe – Move Baby Move
  15. The Delltones – Get A Little Dirt On Your Hands
  16. The Virgil Brothers – Temptation ‘Bout To Get Me
  17. The Seekers – Georgy Girl
  18. Painters And Dockers – Die Yuppie Die
  19. The Sports – Strangers On A Train
  20. Fraternity featuring Bon Scott – If You Got It
  21. Jo Jo Zep And The Falcons – All I Wanna Do
  22. The Empty Threats – U
  23. Rocky’s Pride And Joy – Your Hell
  24. Baby Candy – What’s Inside
  25. OKBadlands – Pty. Ltd.
  26. The Saucermen – One day dry
  27. Ben Lee – Free Diving
  28. Go Betweens – Darlinghurst nights
  29. chalk – australian outback
  30. The Bushwackers – marijuana australiana
  31. dead ringer band – australian son
