Friday Wind Up: 2024-01-26

- Anti Lag – Manchester Street Weapon Remix
- Beyonce’s Fiances – These Four Walls
- Oscar – friday night venus
- Amanda Palmer – Australia
- brother man dude – rock and soul
- The Living End – All torn down
- Stop Drinking the Cat – LIve Evil
- Renegade – Nervous Breakdown
- Slim Dusty & Anne Kirkpatrick – Travellin’ Still…Always Will
- Don Morrison – In Australia
- The Pogues – south australia
- Bodyjar – too drunk to drive
- Radio On – uncertain peace in australia
- Johnny O’Keefe – Move Baby Move
- The Delltones – Get A Little Dirt On Your Hands
- The Virgil Brothers – Temptation ‘Bout To Get Me
- The Seekers – Georgy Girl
- Painters And Dockers – Die Yuppie Die
- The Sports – Strangers On A Train
- Fraternity featuring Bon Scott – If You Got It
- Jo Jo Zep And The Falcons – All I Wanna Do
- The Empty Threats – U
- Rocky’s Pride And Joy – Your Hell
- Baby Candy – What’s Inside
- OKBadlands – Pty. Ltd.
- The Saucermen – One day dry
- Ben Lee – Free Diving
- Go Betweens – Darlinghurst nights
- chalk – australian outback
- The Bushwackers – marijuana australiana
- dead ringer band – australian son
Reader's opinions