Friday Wind Up: 2024-01-19

- Alex the Astronaut – Mr Blue Sky
- The Atlantics – Bombora
- Eddie Vedder – You’ve Got To Hide Your Love Away
- Isadora’s Dream – Miss That World
- Mum Thinks Blue – Tropicool
- Avalon Kane – The Keep
- Sarah Blasko – Flame Trees
- Sara Storer – Won’t Give In
- Stella Donnelly – Love Is In The Air
- Portishead – Biscuit
- Morcheeba – The Sea
- Moby – Porcelein
- All India Radio – Beginnings
- Axe and The Ivory – Ballroom
- Lizzie Hosking – Fire
- Bindi Blacher – Brave
- Lujza – Melody
- Amanda Emblem Experiment – Revolution Is On The Way
- Freya Josephine Hollick – The Real World
- Anna Calvi – Swimming Pool
- Kate and Anna McGarrigle – The Swimming Song
- Badly Drawn Boy – The Swimming Pool
- Charlotte Emily – Down That Road
- Spacey Jane – It’s Been A Long Day
- Brigitte Bardini – Inside Your Head
- Sydnee Carter – Under My Skin
- Tame Impala – Lost In Yesterday
- DD Dumbo – Walrus
- Avey Grouws Band – Two Days Off
- Teresa James and The Rhythm Tramps – Wish It Into The Cornfiled
- Bridget Purdy – Memphis Blues
