Friday Wind Up: 2024-01-19

January 19, 2024

  1. Alex the Astronaut – Mr Blue Sky
  2. The Atlantics – Bombora
  3. Eddie Vedder – You’ve Got To Hide Your Love Away
  4. Isadora’s Dream – Miss That World
  5. Mum Thinks Blue – Tropicool
  6. Avalon Kane – The Keep
  7. Sarah Blasko – Flame Trees
  8. Sara Storer – Won’t Give In
  9. Stella Donnelly – Love Is In The Air
  10. Portishead – Biscuit
  11. Morcheeba – The Sea
  12. Moby – Porcelein
  13. All India Radio – Beginnings
  14. Axe and The Ivory – Ballroom
  15. Lizzie Hosking – Fire
  16. Bindi Blacher – Brave
  17. Lujza – Melody
  18. Amanda Emblem Experiment – Revolution Is On The Way
  19. Freya Josephine Hollick – The Real World
  20. Anna Calvi – Swimming Pool
  21. Kate and Anna McGarrigle – The Swimming Song
  22. Badly Drawn Boy – The Swimming Pool
  23. Charlotte Emily – Down That Road
  24. Spacey Jane – It’s Been A Long Day
  25. Brigitte Bardini – Inside Your Head
  26. Sydnee Carter – Under My Skin
  27. Tame Impala – Lost In Yesterday
  28. DD Dumbo – Walrus
  29. Avey Grouws Band – Two Days Off
  30. Teresa James and The Rhythm Tramps – Wish It Into The Cornfiled
  31. Bridget Purdy – Memphis Blues
