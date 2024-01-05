Friday Wind Up: 2024-01-05

Written by on January 5, 2024

  1. Ephemerons – You’ll Get Your Turn (Optimistic Radio Edit)
  2. Stobie XL – Make It Right
  3. Blow Hard – friday night public bar
  4. HÄGÖL – Jesus of the Cheeses (God of Friday) AKA New Song
  5. birdmen paradoxyl – black banned emotion
  6. Scattered Order – King Of Blip
  7. Sonic Youth – Hey Joni
  8. Sid the Seagull – Slip, slop, slap
  9. Coneheads – Action
  10. Mad Turks From Istanbul – Seeing Was Believing
  11. The Spikes – Lucifer Sam
  12. Iron Maiden – Infinite Dreams
  13. Depeche Mode – Ice Machine
  14. GARY NUMAN – The 1930’s Rust
  15. front 242 – first in/first out
  16. Vangelis – Memory of Antarctica
  17. B.B. King – Can”t Get Enough
  18. Womack & Womack – Good Man Monologue
  19. Roxx Gang – Scartch my Back
  20. Jon Hassell & Farafina – Dreamworld (Dance)
  21. Tunari – Novia Santa Cruz
  22. Mahlathini and the Mahotella Queens – Sibuyile
  23. Joy Division – She’s Lost Control
  24. Robert Palmer – Simply Irresistible
  25. Barracudas – Codeine
  26. Just Kidding – Shop Window Dummy
  27. Penguin Cafe Orchestra – Cutting Branches for a Temporary Shelter
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Strange Rampage with Shannon: 2024-01-05

Current track

Title

Artist