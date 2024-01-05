Friday Wind Up: 2024-01-05

- Ephemerons – You’ll Get Your Turn (Optimistic Radio Edit)
- Stobie XL – Make It Right
- Blow Hard – friday night public bar
- HÄGÖL – Jesus of the Cheeses (God of Friday) AKA New Song
- birdmen paradoxyl – black banned emotion
- Scattered Order – King Of Blip
- Sonic Youth – Hey Joni
- Sid the Seagull – Slip, slop, slap
- Coneheads – Action
- Mad Turks From Istanbul – Seeing Was Believing
- The Spikes – Lucifer Sam
- Iron Maiden – Infinite Dreams
- Depeche Mode – Ice Machine
- GARY NUMAN – The 1930’s Rust
- front 242 – first in/first out
- Vangelis – Memory of Antarctica
- B.B. King – Can”t Get Enough
- Womack & Womack – Good Man Monologue
- Roxx Gang – Scartch my Back
- Jon Hassell & Farafina – Dreamworld (Dance)
- Tunari – Novia Santa Cruz
- Mahlathini and the Mahotella Queens – Sibuyile
- Joy Division – She’s Lost Control
- Robert Palmer – Simply Irresistible
- Barracudas – Codeine
- Just Kidding – Shop Window Dummy
- Penguin Cafe Orchestra – Cutting Branches for a Temporary Shelter
Reader's opinions