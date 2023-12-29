Friday Wind Up: 2023-12-29

- Andy Hart – Epsilon Girls
- Sly & Robbie – Friday (Street mix)
- blink-182 – all the small things
- Me First And The Gimme Gimmes – Rainbow connection
- groove terminator – here comes another one
- Silverchair – Anthem for the Year 2000
- Robbie WIlliams – Millennium
- Madison Avenue – Don’t Call Me Baby (Dronez Old Skool Mix)
- atb – 9pm (till i come) – uk edit
- Delerium – Silence
- LCD – Zorba Dance
- Killing Heidi – Weir
- Kasey Chambers – better be home soon
- Bloodhound Gang – The Bad Touch (The KMFDM Mix)
- bensolo – 2000
- Cheeseworld – anywhere
- masongreystrange – flings
- avon – fall sky
- tich lange – i do say (y2k touche)
- bodyjar – remote controller – live
- Groove Armada – at the river
- Metallica – No Leaf Clover
- Slipknot – spit it out
- Cannibal Corpse – Ecstacy In Decay
- b*witched – jesse hold on
- the cranberries – the sweetest thing
- Salt N Pepa – The Brick Song Versus Gitty Up (Rickidy Raw Hide Radio Mix)
- The Hoodoo Voodoo Dolls – New millenium
