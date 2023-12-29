Friday Wind Up: 2023-12-29

  1. Andy Hart – Epsilon Girls
  2. Sly & Robbie – Friday (Street mix)
  3. blink-182 – all the small things
  4. Me First And The Gimme Gimmes – Rainbow connection
  5. groove terminator – here comes another one
  6. Silverchair – Anthem for the Year 2000
  7. Robbie WIlliams – Millennium
  8. Madison Avenue – Don’t Call Me Baby (Dronez Old Skool Mix)
  9. atb – 9pm (till i come) – uk edit
  10. Delerium – Silence
  11. LCD – Zorba Dance
  12. Killing Heidi – Weir
  13. Kasey Chambers – better be home soon
  14. Bloodhound Gang – The Bad Touch (The KMFDM Mix)
  15. bensolo – 2000
  16. Cheeseworld – anywhere
  17. masongreystrange – flings
  18. avon – fall sky
  19. tich lange – i do say (y2k touche)
  20. bodyjar – remote controller – live
  21. Groove Armada – at the river
  22. Metallica – No Leaf Clover
  23. Slipknot – spit it out
  24. Cannibal Corpse – Ecstacy In Decay
  25. b*witched – jesse hold on
  26. the cranberries – the sweetest thing
  27. Salt N Pepa – The Brick Song Versus Gitty Up (Rickidy Raw Hide Radio Mix)
  28. The Hoodoo Voodoo Dolls – New millenium
