Friday Wind Up: 2023-12-22

Written by on December 22, 2023

  1. Peach PRC – Like A Girl Does
  2. The Man Himself – Furrows
  3. ben solo – 5am friday
  4. “Weird Al” Yankovic – Christmas at Ground Zero
  5. The Goodies – Father Christmas, Do Not Touch Me
  6. Monty Python – Christmas in Heaven
  7. West Thebarton – Moving Out
  8. The Lost Giants – Losing My Mind
  9. ART IN EXILE – sober optic
  10. Spiderbait – Glokenpop
  11. TYPE O NEGATIVE – Red Water (Christmas Mourning)
  12. Elvis Presley – If Every Day Was Like Christmas
  13. MADNESS – Inanity over Christmas
  14. Nonnie – Beach Lights
  15. The Pretty Towers – Beach Medley
  16. Pine Point – Say It Again
  17. Peter Gabriel – Olive Tree
  18. Mi Sex – Computer Games
  19. The Bamboos – Caicos Dawn
  20. Coldwave – Haircut Song
  21. Primitive Calculators – Pumping Ugly Muscle
  22. Ramones – Rock ‘N’ Roll High School
  23. Sexy As Shit – XXXMAS
