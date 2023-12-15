Friday Wind Up: 2023-12-15

December 15, 2023

  1. Strict Face – Jelly Redback
  2. Baby Candy – Riffy Ponting
  3. a-love – friday
  4. The Mark of Cain – LMA
  5. The Munch – Stills
  6. The Scientists – Travis
  7. The Dainty Morsels – Mr and Mrs Soil
  8. Druid Fluids – Eternal
  9. Mums Favourite – Loveboat
  10. Oscar the Wild – Multicolour
  11. Mike Brady – The Cube
  12. Ripe for You – s-s-s-single bed
  13. Tlot Tlot – Love Potion #9
  14. The Fish John West Reject – Opression
  15. Toothbrush Family – Elmo The Geek
  16. Nouveau Au Go Go – Neighbour Neighbour
  17. Ramones – Merry Christmas (I Don’t Want to Fight Tonight)
  18. Blink-182 – I won’t be home for Christmas
  19. Spinal Tap – Christmas with the Devil
  20. No Doubt – OI to the World
  21. Frente! – See/Believe
  22. Dave Graney and The Coral Snakes – Love Your Gravity
  23. Sleaford Mods – West End Girls
  24. Grudge – Haze
  25. The Genevieves – Nothing Happened
