Friday Wind Up: 2023-12-15

- Strict Face – Jelly Redback
- Baby Candy – Riffy Ponting
- a-love – friday
- The Mark of Cain – LMA
- The Munch – Stills
- The Scientists – Travis
- The Dainty Morsels – Mr and Mrs Soil
- Druid Fluids – Eternal
- Mums Favourite – Loveboat
- Oscar the Wild – Multicolour
- Mike Brady – The Cube
- Ripe for You – s-s-s-single bed
- Tlot Tlot – Love Potion #9
- The Fish John West Reject – Opression
- Toothbrush Family – Elmo The Geek
- Nouveau Au Go Go – Neighbour Neighbour
- Ramones – Merry Christmas (I Don’t Want to Fight Tonight)
- Blink-182 – I won’t be home for Christmas
- Spinal Tap – Christmas with the Devil
- No Doubt – OI to the World
- Frente! – See/Believe
- Dave Graney and The Coral Snakes – Love Your Gravity
- Sleaford Mods – West End Girls
- Grudge – Haze
- The Genevieves – Nothing Happened
