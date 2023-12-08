Friday Wind Up: 2023-12-08

Written by on December 8, 2023

  1. The Sundials – Baby
  2. Effie – Lip Balm
  3. Electric Soft parade – The Friday Before Christmas
  4. Eminem – In Too Deep
  5. Genesis – Illegal Alien
  6. Blink 182 – What’s My Age Again
  7. Bewitched Theme song – Bewitched Theme song
  8. Brian Bennett – New Horizons
  9. The Instamatics – anyway you want it
  10. against – we built this
  11. The Whitlams – You Gotta Love this City
  12. Dido – Sand in my shoes
  13. Starship – We built this city
  14. The Angels – Take a long line
  15. Hoodoo Gurus – My Girl
  16. Druid Fluids – Eternal
