Friday Wind Up: 2023-12-08
Written by Playlist Robot on December 8, 2023
- The Sundials – Baby
- Effie – Lip Balm
- Electric Soft parade – The Friday Before Christmas
- Eminem – In Too Deep
- Genesis – Illegal Alien
- Blink 182 – What’s My Age Again
- Bewitched Theme song – Bewitched Theme song
- Brian Bennett – New Horizons
- The Instamatics – anyway you want it
- against – we built this
- The Whitlams – You Gotta Love this City
- Dido – Sand in my shoes
- Starship – We built this city
- The Angels – Take a long line
- Hoodoo Gurus – My Girl
- Druid Fluids – Eternal