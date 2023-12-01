Friday Wind Up: 2023-12-01

Written by on December 1, 2023

  1. Red Winter ft. Callum Drage – Heartbreaker
  2. Oscar the Wild – Multicolour
  3. Palehound – Black Friday
  4. Faith No More – Black Friday
  5. Dead Kennedys – Chickenshit Conformist
  6. raw spud – i love chickens
  7. Michael Waugh – Willy’s Chickens
  8. Soursob Bob – Hard Rubbish Day
  9. roadkill 66 – hard rubbish roadster
  10. brenton manser – hard rubbish day
  11. Disturbed – Down With The Sickness
  12. West Thebarton – Desire
  13. TISM – Ive gone Hillsong
  14. Royal Trux – Inside Game
  15. Stevie Wonder – I Believe (When I fall in love it will be forever)
  16. The Velvet Underground – Who loves the sun
  17. Sturt Avenue – Talk
  18. 2 Inch Tape – The Edge
  19. Johnny Farnham – White ChristmaS
  20. kevin borich – little red rooster
  21. Aaliyah – Try Again
  22. Sisqo – Thong Song
  23. MystIKAL – Shake ya Ass
  24. Toni Braxton – He wasnt man enough
  25. Q-Feel – Dancing in Heaven
  26. The Pogues – Dirty Old Town
  27. Jebediah – Rubberman
