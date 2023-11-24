Friday Wind Up: 2023-11-24

Written by on November 24, 2023

  1. Blind Coyote – All Night Long
  2. Doctor D & Fergus Maximus – Sweet Home Adelaide
  3. Johnny Clegg – Woza Friday (Juluka)
  4. Pixies – Bone Machine
  5. frank black [aka BLACK FRANCIS of THE PIXIES] – threshold apprehension
  6. Crowded House – Nails in my feet
  7. Roger McGuinn with Crowded House – Eight Miles High
  8. frenzal rhomb – Russell Crowe’s Band
  9. Disco Frog – Kermit the Frog
  10. Guantanamo Bay City Rollers – Russell crowebar
  11. Joel Turner and the modern day Poets – These Kids
  12. Baroness – The birthing
  13. Sunny Day Real Estate – 8
  14. Catherine Lambert & Michael Bryant – Ewe Spin Me Right Round
  15. Thompson Twins – you take me up
  16. East Texas – Number Nine
  17. Harsh Mellows – Currawong
  18. The Dainty Morsels – Little Miss Green (Single)
