Friday Wind Up: 2023-11-24

- Blind Coyote – All Night Long
- Doctor D & Fergus Maximus – Sweet Home Adelaide
- Johnny Clegg – Woza Friday (Juluka)
- Pixies – Bone Machine
- frank black [aka BLACK FRANCIS of THE PIXIES] – threshold apprehension
- Crowded House – Nails in my feet
- Roger McGuinn with Crowded House – Eight Miles High
- frenzal rhomb – Russell Crowe’s Band
- Disco Frog – Kermit the Frog
- Guantanamo Bay City Rollers – Russell crowebar
- Joel Turner and the modern day Poets – These Kids
- Baroness – The birthing
- Sunny Day Real Estate – 8
- Catherine Lambert & Michael Bryant – Ewe Spin Me Right Round
- Thompson Twins – you take me up
- East Texas – Number Nine
- Harsh Mellows – Currawong
- The Dainty Morsels – Little Miss Green (Single)
Reader's opinions