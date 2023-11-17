Friday Wind Up: 2023-11-17

Written by on November 17, 2023

  1. King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – The Silver Cord
  2. West Thebarton – Desire
  3. Faith No More – Black Friday
  4. Steely Dan – Black Friday
  5. Bodyjar – Too Drunk To Drive
  6. Truth Corroded – Conquest of Divide
  7. Double Dragon – Valley of The Broken Bones
  8. trivium – into the mouth of hell we match
  9. 28 Days – Rip It Up
  10. Less Than Jake – Abandon Ship
  11. The Tullamarines – Head Roll Back
  12. jo jo zep and the falcons – Hit and Run
  13. The Atlantics – Bombora
  14. Normie Rowe Playboys – Shakin all over
  15. Radio Birdman – Aloha Steve & Danno
  16. Frank Ifield – Lovesick blues
  17. Lobby Loyde With Sudden Electric – Heartbreak Hotel
  18. Lobby Loyde & The Coloured Balls – Liberate Rock
  19. Human Nature – He Don’t Love You
  20. tina arena – soul mate #9
  21. Kasey Chambers – Nullarbor Song
  22. Renee Geyer – Once In A Lifetime Thing
  23. robyn martin – love is gonna change me
  24. GUSH – Spew
  25. MINOR GOLD – Mona Lisa
  26. Thérèse Willis – This Love Affair
  27. The Black Heart Death Cult – Schadenfreude
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Strange Rampage with Carlo: 2023-11-17

Current track

Title

Artist