Friday Wind Up: 2023-11-10

Written by on November 10, 2023

  1. Felix Mir – Selenite
  2. Teenage Joans – 5 Things I Can Taste
  3. Angie Hart – i’m afraid of fridays
  4. Christian Andrew – November Rain
  5. The Sundials – Baby
  6. 2+2=5 – Mathematic’n Logarithm
  7. Red Hot Chili Peppers – Around the World
  8. Aphrodite”s Child – Aegian Sea
  9. HaBiBis – dance in 9
  10. Django Reinhardt – Ultrafox
  11. The Lazarus Theory – Hide Away
  12. The Mark of Cain – You Let Me Down
  13. Lucifer’s Fall – Whispered Words
  14. Rocky’s Pride And Joy – Revenge
  15. I Marc 4 – The Sound
  16. The Beatles – Now And Then
  17. Richard Parton, Deb Brunotte – She’s Coming Down Under
  18. Thomas Dolby – She Blinded Me With Science
  19. Scattered Order – Lunchtime For Lungfish
  20. Exploding White Mice – Goodbye Gravity
  21. Nick cave And The Bad Seeds – Up Jumped The Devil
  22. Sudefed – Blood From Stone
  23. The Soul Brothers – Mr Kiss Kiss Bang Bang
Previous post

Strange Rampage with Shannon: 2023-11-10

