Friday Wind Up: 2023-11-03

  1. Bad’m D – Faust
  2. Just Mac – everyday is black friday.
  3. Louis Prima – Banana Split for My Baby
  4. Alan Sorrenti – Vorrei Incontrarti
  5. Slash – Beautiful Dangerous (Featuring Fergie)
  6. Street Legal – Modern Ruins
  7. Madonna – Like A Virgin/Hollywood Medley (2003 MTV VMA Performance)
  8. Decibel – Mano armata
  9. Jimi Hendrix – Send My Love To Linda
  10. The Fab Four – I am the walrus
  11. The Beatles – Octopus’s Garden (2019 mix)
  12. The Goolees – Come Together
  13. Erin Buku – The Way
  14. Janis Joplin & The Kozmic Blues Band – Work me, Lord
  15. Divebar Youth – PANIC (feat. Cahli Blakers
  16. girlfriend shorts – Haha, Upset? *Chainsaw Revving, Bloodcurdling Screaming, Cartoon Boy-Yoy-Yoing* Yeah I Guess
  17. Shaft – Mucho Mambo
  18. The Saucer-Men – Ghost of Johnny Cash
