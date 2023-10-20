Friday Wind Up: 2023-10-20

- LENI – WHATS ON YOUR MIND
- Rocky’s Pride And Joy – So Said The Roach
- Real Estate – Friday
- Britney Spears – Break The Ice
- Big Bang – Fantastic Baby
- S Club 7 – Natural
- Lady Gaga – Paparazzi
- the illegal opera – where did i go wrong
- Black Eyed Peas – meet me halfway
- Dannii – Show you the way to go
- Junk Harmony – Say It All
- Surf! Terror! Panic! – The Legend of Pula Kahula
- Kozmik Landing – Give Me Back
- The Stranglers – Golden brown
- Mitch, Please – The Power Of The Trake
- Raccoon City – Carnation
- Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers – Treat Me Better
- Los Palms – Sorrows
- Baxter Dury – Aylesbury Boy (ft. J Grrey)
- Centrelink – Drunk on drugs
