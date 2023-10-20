Friday Wind Up: 2023-10-20

Written by on October 20, 2023

  1. LENI – WHATS ON YOUR MIND
  2. Rocky’s Pride And Joy – So Said The Roach
  3. Real Estate – Friday
  4. Britney Spears – Break The Ice
  5. Big Bang – Fantastic Baby
  6. S Club 7 – Natural
  7. Lady Gaga – Paparazzi
  8. the illegal opera – where did i go wrong
  9. Black Eyed Peas – meet me halfway
  10. Dannii – Show you the way to go
  11. Junk Harmony – Say It All
  12. Surf! Terror! Panic! – The Legend of Pula Kahula
  13. Kozmik Landing – Give Me Back
  14. The Stranglers – Golden brown
  15. Mitch, Please – The Power Of The Trake
  16. Raccoon City – Carnation
  17. Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers – Treat Me Better
  18. Los Palms – Sorrows
  19. Baxter Dury – Aylesbury Boy (ft. J Grrey)
  20. Centrelink – Drunk on drugs
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Street Beat: 2023-10-20

Previous post

Strange Rampage with Carlo: 2023-10-20

Current track

Title

Artist