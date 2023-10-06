Friday Wind Up: 2023-10-06

- Pash – Spanish Harlem
- Car Seat Headrest – Stop smoking
- Bindi Blacher – Cyclone Hush
- Skeletons – Friday Night Blues
- Counting Crows – Mr Jones
- Alex G – Forgive
- Jeswon & Tuka (Thundermentals) – Chumps
- Tracy Chapman – Fast Car
- Hole – Petals
- Rage Against The Machine – Bulls On Parade
- Johnny Cash – Hurt
- Marlon X Rulla – Trauma Patient
- Silverchair – Israel’s Son
- Smoke No Fire – Fig Mint
- The Tullamarines – I’m So
- Haiku Hands – Shoot the Shot
- Polito – Chuggalug
- Rocky’s Pride And Joy – Pure Evil
- Ryan Martin John – Turning World
- Left On Seen – Kill Bill
- Truth Corroded – Conquest of Divide
