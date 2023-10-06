Friday Wind Up: 2023-10-06

October 6, 2023

  1. Pash – Spanish Harlem
  2. Car Seat Headrest – Stop smoking
  3. Bindi Blacher – Cyclone Hush
  4. Skeletons – Friday Night Blues
  5. Counting Crows – Mr Jones
  6. Alex G – Forgive
  7. Jeswon & Tuka (Thundermentals) – Chumps
  8. Tracy Chapman – Fast Car
  9. Hole – Petals
  10. Rage Against The Machine – Bulls On Parade
  11. Johnny Cash – Hurt
  12. Marlon X Rulla – Trauma Patient
  13. Silverchair – Israel’s Son
  14. Smoke No Fire – Fig Mint
  15. The Tullamarines – I’m So
  16. Haiku Hands – Shoot the Shot
  17. Polito – Chuggalug
  18. Rocky’s Pride And Joy – Pure Evil
  19. Ryan Martin John – Turning World
  20. Left On Seen – Kill Bill
  21. Truth Corroded – Conquest of Divide
Strange Rampage with Carlo: 2023-10-06

