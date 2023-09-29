Friday Wind Up: 2023-09-29

Written by on September 29, 2023

  1. sons of Zoku – Yumi
  2. Kurralta Park – Contact Sports
  3. songs of green pheasant – king friday
  4. Los Palms – Cadillac
  5. Hot Chicks – Queens Of The Night
  6. Todd Richmond Bennett – The Kids, The Car, The Money
  7. Velvet Moth – Blood lust blues
  8. Workhorse – Desert
  9. Haiku Hands – Jupiter
  10. Shilpa Ray – Add Value Add Time
  11. The Living End – Prisoner Of Society
  12. Sting – A Thousand Years
  13. Kylie Minogue & Robbie Williams – kids
  14. Eskimo Joe – Older than you
  15. john butler trio – betterman
  16. Baker Boy – Ride
  17. Hunters & Collectors – Holy Grail
  18. check this out – up there cazaly – millenium dance remix radio edit
  19. THe Killers – Forgotten Years
  20. Thelma Plum – Backseat Of My Mind
  21. Electric Fields – Nina
  22. Slash – By The Sword (Featuring Andrew Stockdale)
  23. Ellie Goulding – Starry Eyed
  24. Bryan Adams – 18 Til I Die
  25. Chris Isaak – Baby did a bad bad thing
  26. Tom Jones – Delilah
