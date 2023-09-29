Friday Wind Up: 2023-09-29

- sons of Zoku – Yumi
- Kurralta Park – Contact Sports
- songs of green pheasant – king friday
- Los Palms – Cadillac
- Hot Chicks – Queens Of The Night
- Todd Richmond Bennett – The Kids, The Car, The Money
- Velvet Moth – Blood lust blues
- Workhorse – Desert
- Haiku Hands – Jupiter
- Shilpa Ray – Add Value Add Time
- The Living End – Prisoner Of Society
- Sting – A Thousand Years
- Kylie Minogue & Robbie Williams – kids
- Eskimo Joe – Older than you
- john butler trio – betterman
- Baker Boy – Ride
- Hunters & Collectors – Holy Grail
- check this out – up there cazaly – millenium dance remix radio edit
- THe Killers – Forgotten Years
- Thelma Plum – Backseat Of My Mind
- Electric Fields – Nina
- Slash – By The Sword (Featuring Andrew Stockdale)
- Ellie Goulding – Starry Eyed
- Bryan Adams – 18 Til I Die
- Chris Isaak – Baby did a bad bad thing
- Tom Jones – Delilah
Reader's opinions