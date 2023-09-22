Friday Wind Up: 2023-09-22

Written by on September 22, 2023

  1. Raccoon City – Witch House
  2. John Schumann and The Waifs – Was Only 19 (40th Anniversary Version)
  3. a-love – friday
  4. Redgum – Friday Night
  5. Badland Caravan – Hoodoo and Voodoo Blues
  6. The 745 – Just Tell Em
  7. Carla Lippis – Matches
  8. comets on fire – pussy footin’ the duke
  9. Cheap Fakes – Queen Of The Dukes
  10. The Chemical Brothers – The Duke
  11. Thomas Dolby – Windpower
  12. Chris & Cosey – October (love Song)
  13. Kraftwerk – Tour De France Etape 2
  14. Neil Kerley – Wandering Star
  15. The Pretty Littles – Local Footy
  16. Dennis Cometti – Footy With The Boys
  17. Violet Harlot – Footy Mad
  18. Lucifer’s Fall – Cursed Priestess
  19. The Preytells – Step Up
  20. Paper Lane – Better In My Head
  21. Chelsea Manor – Predator
  22. Jen Lush – Mallee
  23. King Snake Roost – Napalm Factory
  24. Tonix – Stars That Hold Us
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Strange Rampage with Carlo: 2023-09-22

Current track

Title

Artist