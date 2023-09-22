Friday Wind Up: 2023-09-22

- Raccoon City – Witch House
- John Schumann and The Waifs – Was Only 19 (40th Anniversary Version)
- a-love – friday
- Redgum – Friday Night
- Badland Caravan – Hoodoo and Voodoo Blues
- The 745 – Just Tell Em
- Carla Lippis – Matches
- comets on fire – pussy footin’ the duke
- Cheap Fakes – Queen Of The Dukes
- The Chemical Brothers – The Duke
- Thomas Dolby – Windpower
- Chris & Cosey – October (love Song)
- Kraftwerk – Tour De France Etape 2
- Neil Kerley – Wandering Star
- The Pretty Littles – Local Footy
- Dennis Cometti – Footy With The Boys
- Violet Harlot – Footy Mad
- Lucifer’s Fall – Cursed Priestess
- The Preytells – Step Up
- Paper Lane – Better In My Head
- Chelsea Manor – Predator
- Jen Lush – Mallee
- King Snake Roost – Napalm Factory
- Tonix – Stars That Hold Us
Reader's opinions