Friday Wind Up: 2023-09-15

Written by on September 15, 2023

  1. Avalon Kane – Acid Etch
  2. Slowmango – Manuka
  3. Tom Waits – Friday\’s Blues
  4. Red Hot Chili Peppers – Californication
  5. Monty Python – Self Defense
  6. The Gilles Report – Labor Election commercial
  7. Kylie Mole – She Goe’s
  8. Col’n Carpenter – At the CES
  9. Barnes & Barnes – Learn To Kiss The Enemy
  10. Voltaire – The U.S.S. Make Shit Up
  11. The Jimi Hendrix Experience – Star Spangled Banner
  12. The Bee Gees – Staying Alive
  13. ted mulray gang – jump in my car
  14. Sophie Ellis-Bextor – Murder On The Dancefloor
  15. paul kelly & the coloured girls – before too long
  16. Tina Cousins – Forever
  17. russell morris – the real thing
  18. Spiderbait – Black Betty
  19. Limp Bizkit – Behind Blue Eyes
  20. Jen Lush – Legacy
  21. Vitamin C – friends forever
  22. Mature Themes – So Much Better Now
  23. Druid Fluids – Sour’s Happy Fantasy
  24. Rick Springfield – Bop ’Til You Drop
  25. Crass – Banned From The Roxy/The Sound Of One Hand
  26. THE DAMNED – You’re Gonna Realise
