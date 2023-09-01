Friday Wind Up: 2023-09-01

Written by on September 1, 2023

  1. Coldwave – Haircut Song
  2. Public Servants – On Leave
  3. alex frame – roll on friday
  4. Alice Cooper – School’s Out (single version)
  5. Ramones – Rock ‘N’ Roll High School
  6. Jurassic 5 – Concrete schoolyard
  7. lady voodoo & the rituals – yes if it’s good for you
  8. The Others – No time to kill
  9. The Beards – Damn That’s A Nice Beard
  10. john citizen – i dont know
  11. Mitch, Please – Passenger In My Own Dang Brain Train
  12. Nich Cave and the bad seeds – Stranger than kindness
  13. Jen Lush – The Seagull
  14. DEVO – I’m A Potato
  15. Spank Rock – hot potato
  16. Dave Graney – night of the wolverine 4
  17. PJ Harvey – All Souls
  18. Alex Blyth – Miss You A Little Less
  19. Akoustic Odyssey – Funk Metal Junk
  20. Calexico – Minas Decobre (for better metal)
  21. the call – Oklahoma
  22. Code Orange – Cold.Metal.Place
  23. The Empty Threats – Jason’s Bad Trip
  24. Jessica Luxx – The Temple
  25. Surf! Terror! Panic! – Surf Band Mumma
