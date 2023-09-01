Friday Wind Up: 2023-09-01

- Coldwave – Haircut Song
- Public Servants – On Leave
- alex frame – roll on friday
- Alice Cooper – School’s Out (single version)
- Ramones – Rock ‘N’ Roll High School
- Jurassic 5 – Concrete schoolyard
- lady voodoo & the rituals – yes if it’s good for you
- The Others – No time to kill
- The Beards – Damn That’s A Nice Beard
- john citizen – i dont know
- Mitch, Please – Passenger In My Own Dang Brain Train
- Nich Cave and the bad seeds – Stranger than kindness
- Jen Lush – The Seagull
- DEVO – I’m A Potato
- Spank Rock – hot potato
- Dave Graney – night of the wolverine 4
- PJ Harvey – All Souls
- Alex Blyth – Miss You A Little Less
- Akoustic Odyssey – Funk Metal Junk
- Calexico – Minas Decobre (for better metal)
- the call – Oklahoma
- Code Orange – Cold.Metal.Place
- The Empty Threats – Jason’s Bad Trip
- Jessica Luxx – The Temple
- Surf! Terror! Panic! – Surf Band Mumma
