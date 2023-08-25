Friday Wind Up: 2023-08-25

  1. Matt Ward – Two to Tango
  2. Oscar the Wild – Pinch Me Please
  3. The Public Servants – Four O’clock Friday
  4. BOB CADILLAC – Friday Fool
  5. Those Kodiaks – Money Making Money
  6. ABBA – Money, Money, Money
  7. Chuck Berry – No Money Down
  8. Dr Feelgood – Put Your Money Where Your Mouth Is
  9. Clairisma – No Money In The Bank Account
  10. Melanie Walters – The Colour Of Money
  11. drapht – the money
  12. Tony Font Show – Milk Money
  13. Grannyflat – Black money
  14. New Gum Sarn – Money Talks
  15. The Mis-Made – Blood Money
  16. The Superjesus – Money (We’re Only In It For Love)
  17. The Masters Apprentices – Money (That’s What I Want)
  18. Cal Williams Jr – Turn Your Money Green
  19. Street Corner Jack – Take The Money And Run (live to air 1980)
  20. Lisa Mann – Everybody’s Making Money
  21. Redgum – The Money’s No Good
  22. Spindickle – money don’t grow on trees
  23. Stereophonics – You Stole My Money Honey
  24. Todd Richmond Bennett – The Kids, The Car, The Money
