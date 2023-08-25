Friday Wind Up: 2023-08-25

- Matt Ward – Two to Tango
- Oscar the Wild – Pinch Me Please
- The Public Servants – Four O’clock Friday
- BOB CADILLAC – Friday Fool
- Those Kodiaks – Money Making Money
- ABBA – Money, Money, Money
- Chuck Berry – No Money Down
- Dr Feelgood – Put Your Money Where Your Mouth Is
- Clairisma – No Money In The Bank Account
- Melanie Walters – The Colour Of Money
- drapht – the money
- Tony Font Show – Milk Money
- Grannyflat – Black money
- New Gum Sarn – Money Talks
- The Mis-Made – Blood Money
- The Superjesus – Money (We’re Only In It For Love)
- The Masters Apprentices – Money (That’s What I Want)
- Cal Williams Jr – Turn Your Money Green
- Street Corner Jack – Take The Money And Run (live to air 1980)
- Lisa Mann – Everybody’s Making Money
- Redgum – The Money’s No Good
- Spindickle – money don’t grow on trees
- Stereophonics – You Stole My Money Honey
- Todd Richmond Bennett – The Kids, The Car, The Money
