Friday Wind Up: 2023-08-18

- the satellites – whole lotta livin
- andrew bunney – solid ground
- Hot Genre – straight 2 video
- Ianto Ware – A blue Sky
- Poly & the Statics – chainsaw
- The pecadillos – Forever
- the hoodoo voodoo dolls – El volvo dablo
- Slingshot dragster – Agent 00-69
- All flight crew are deaD – On the radio
- GG Alan Bindig – Kitty always wins
- Hawks of Alba – cut you out
- the Villinettes – met a boy
- Black coral – swollen
- Psychodelicacy – Do You waqnt to cry
- the clangers – Im trying hard not to hate you
- The Menace – Hallowed
- The craves – Brighten your day
- Darts of pleasure – Elixer
- Madura Green – Crickets
- the empty threats – $2
- adam cirillo – A bohemians tale
- Problem pony – Damn
- Roo Shooter – Hey Buddy
- yakspit – bustop
- Baterz – Targets air conditioner
- soursob bob – Resistance Girl
- home for the def – the first act of violence
- The Texettes – Spinning my wheels
- Johhny 7oma – bowls of broken china
- the saucermen – Not of this world
- GT stringer – Interstellar woody
- bit by bats – sir beat sir
