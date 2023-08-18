Friday Wind Up: 2023-08-18

Written by on August 18, 2023

  1. the satellites – whole lotta livin
  2. andrew bunney – solid ground
  3. Hot Genre – straight 2 video
  4. Ianto Ware – A blue Sky
  5. Poly & the Statics – chainsaw
  6. The pecadillos – Forever
  7. the hoodoo voodoo dolls – El volvo dablo
  8. Slingshot dragster – Agent 00-69
  9. All flight crew are deaD – On the radio
  10. GG Alan Bindig – Kitty always wins
  11. Hawks of Alba – cut you out
  12. the Villinettes – met a boy
  13. Black coral – swollen
  14. Psychodelicacy – Do You waqnt to cry
  15. the clangers – Im trying hard not to hate you
  16. The Menace – Hallowed
  17. The craves – Brighten your day
  18. Darts of pleasure – Elixer
  19. Madura Green – Crickets
  20. the empty threats – $2
  21. adam cirillo – A bohemians tale
  22. Problem pony – Damn
  23. Roo Shooter – Hey Buddy
  24. yakspit – bustop
  25. Baterz – Targets air conditioner
  26. soursob bob – Resistance Girl
  27. home for the def – the first act of violence
  28. The Texettes – Spinning my wheels
  29. Johhny 7oma – bowls of broken china
  30. the saucermen – Not of this world
  31. GT stringer – Interstellar woody
  32. bit by bats – sir beat sir
