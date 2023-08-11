Friday Wind Up: 2023-08-11

  1. Coldwave – Conflict
  2. Berd Shert – Great, Now I’ve Lost My Train Of Thought
  3. Real Estate – Friday
  4. Molly Rocket – Bones
  5. Matt Ward – Two to Tango
  6. The Empty Threats – Evil Eye
  7. Jerry Seinfeld – Olympics
  8. Scared Weird Little Guys – Olympics
  9. Spinal Tap – Break Like the Wind
  10. Lenny Kravitz – Are You Gonna Go My Way
  11. Five – Slam dunk (da funk)
  12. Michael Stipe – Sunday Morning
  13. Amyl and the Sniffers – Don’t Fence Me In
  14. Eddie Vedder with Zeke – I Believe In Miracles
  15. Garbage – I Just Wanna Have Something To Do
  16. U2 – Beat On The Brat
  17. Gwyn Ashton – No More
  18. Placement – New Disease
  19. Slowmango – Floppy Disko
  20. The Public Servants – Every Day Is A Cardigan Day In Canberra
  21. The Streets – Weak Become Heroes (Royksopp’s Memory Lane Mix)
  22. House Vs Hurricane – lessons learnt
  23. Puff Daddy & Faith Evans (ft 112) – I’ll Be Missing You
  24. 1200 techniques – where ur at
  25. Sleek The Elite – Monster Poker
  26. Funkoars – And now for something completely different…
  27. Southpaw – Bstfrnd
