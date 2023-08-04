Friday Wind Up: 2023-08-04

August 4, 2023

  1. Avalon Kane and Stu Patterson – Dreamers
  2. Placement – New Disease
  3. Joe Jackson – Friday
  4. Cascada – Evacuate the Dance Floor
  5. Thirty Two Twenty – Some of that
  6. Molly Rocket – Bones
  7. Beyonce’s Fiances – Dancing In The Shadows
  8. Billy Connolly – Dangerous Place
  9. Kate Bush – Breathing
  10. Linkin Park – One Step Closer
  11. The Divine Comedy – A Drinking Song
  12. scott hackett – nostalgia
  13. Rocky’s Pride and Joy – So Said The Roach
  14. Limp Bizkit – Break Stuff
  15. Cat Stevens – Ruby Love/ If i laugh
  16. The Empty Threats – Monster Truck Mondays
  17. Twice Lichen – Citrus
  18. Bong Coffin – Messiah
  19. PJ Harvey – All Souls
  20. Paul Kelly – Khawaja
  21. Queens of the Stone Age – Time & Place
  22. Sue Baker – All Together
  23. cher – strong enough
  24. The Dagoes – Kids got style
  25. The Jumpers – 1966
  26. Sinead O’Connor – How About I Be Me
  27. The Ungrateful Children – Good mates
