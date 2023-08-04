Friday Wind Up: 2023-08-04

- Avalon Kane and Stu Patterson – Dreamers
- Placement – New Disease
- Joe Jackson – Friday
- Cascada – Evacuate the Dance Floor
- Thirty Two Twenty – Some of that
- Molly Rocket – Bones
- Beyonce’s Fiances – Dancing In The Shadows
- Billy Connolly – Dangerous Place
- Kate Bush – Breathing
- Linkin Park – One Step Closer
- The Divine Comedy – A Drinking Song
- scott hackett – nostalgia
- Rocky’s Pride and Joy – So Said The Roach
- Limp Bizkit – Break Stuff
- Cat Stevens – Ruby Love/ If i laugh
- The Empty Threats – Monster Truck Mondays
- Twice Lichen – Citrus
- Bong Coffin – Messiah
- PJ Harvey – All Souls
- Paul Kelly – Khawaja
- Queens of the Stone Age – Time & Place
- Sue Baker – All Together
- cher – strong enough
- The Dagoes – Kids got style
- The Jumpers – 1966
- Sinead O’Connor – How About I Be Me
- The Ungrateful Children – Good mates
