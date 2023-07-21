Friday Wind Up: 2023-07-21

- Avalon Kane and Stu Patterson – Dreamers
- Oscar the Wild – Unafraid
- Lily Allen – Friday Night
- Trench Effect – quaternary
- Nirvana – d-7
- Led Zeppelin – When the Levee Breaks
- flight of the conchords – hurt feelings
- John Vincent & Celsius 69 – Rubbish
- the bedroom philosopher – wow wows song
- Wireheads – Persistent Resistance
- The Cortex Shift – The Surface
- The Bitter Ends – Communication
- Lost Relics – Doomed from the Womb
- Florence + The Machine – Just A Girl
- Oscar the Wild – Pinch Me Please
- magic dirt – plastic loveless letter
- The Man Himself – What Do You Mean?
- THE DAMNED – Feel The Pain
- King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – Converge
- Goanna – takayna
- Tumbleweed – Fish Out Of Water
- Lisa Caruso – A Holiday
