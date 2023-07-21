Friday Wind Up: 2023-07-21

Written by on July 21, 2023

  1. Avalon Kane and Stu Patterson – Dreamers
  2. Oscar the Wild – Unafraid
  3. Lily Allen – Friday Night
  4. Trench Effect – quaternary
  5. Nirvana – d-7
  6. Led Zeppelin – When the Levee Breaks
  7. flight of the conchords – hurt feelings
  8. John Vincent & Celsius 69 – Rubbish
  9. the bedroom philosopher – wow wows song
  10. Wireheads – Persistent Resistance
  11. The Cortex Shift – The Surface
  12. The Bitter Ends – Communication
  13. Lost Relics – Doomed from the Womb
  14. Florence + The Machine – Just A Girl
  15. Oscar the Wild – Pinch Me Please
  16. magic dirt – plastic loveless letter
  17. The Man Himself – What Do You Mean?
  18. THE DAMNED – Feel The Pain
  19. King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – Converge
  20. Goanna – takayna
  21. Tumbleweed – Fish Out Of Water
  22. Lisa Caruso – A Holiday
