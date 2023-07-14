Friday Wind Up: 2023-07-14

Written by on July 14, 2023

  1. CRYPTS OF DESPAIR (Lithuania) – Choked By The Void
  2. Monster Zoku Onsomb! – Eat Brains
  3. Boy Kill Boy – Friday
  4. David Bowie – Friday On My Mind
  5. Jebediah – Leaving home
  6. The Empty Threats – Evil Eye
  7. Molly Rocket – Sick Puppy
  8. Pigasus – Three
  9. West Thebarton – Common Sense Self Defence
  10. The Public Servants – Burnouts in a Government Car
  11. Coldwave – Plagiarise
  12. The Bad Boys – Black Olives
  13. The Broadside Push – mount of olives
  14. Los Palms – Dead Man
  15. Junk Harmony – Say It All
  16. Tosca – No More Olives
  17. Kozmik Landing – Wanderer
  18. The Stranglers – Golden brown
  19. Iggy Pop – All The Way Down
  20. No Fixed Address – Pressure Drop
  21. The Jimi Hendrix Experience – Are You Experienced?
  22. The Beatles – I Am The Walrus
  23. The Jon Spencer Blues Explosion – Soul Typecast
  24. Ryan Martin John – Sunburn
  25. Janis Joplin – Medley: Amazing Grace / Hi Heel Sneakers
  26. Hotchkiss – Machine Gun
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Street Beat: 2023-07-14

Previous post

Strange Rampage with Carlo: 2023-07-14

Current track

Title

Artist