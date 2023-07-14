Friday Wind Up: 2023-07-14

- CRYPTS OF DESPAIR (Lithuania) – Choked By The Void
- Monster Zoku Onsomb! – Eat Brains
- Boy Kill Boy – Friday
- David Bowie – Friday On My Mind
- Jebediah – Leaving home
- The Empty Threats – Evil Eye
- Molly Rocket – Sick Puppy
- Pigasus – Three
- West Thebarton – Common Sense Self Defence
- The Public Servants – Burnouts in a Government Car
- Coldwave – Plagiarise
- The Bad Boys – Black Olives
- The Broadside Push – mount of olives
- Los Palms – Dead Man
- Junk Harmony – Say It All
- Tosca – No More Olives
- Kozmik Landing – Wanderer
- The Stranglers – Golden brown
- Iggy Pop – All The Way Down
- No Fixed Address – Pressure Drop
- The Jimi Hendrix Experience – Are You Experienced?
- The Beatles – I Am The Walrus
- The Jon Spencer Blues Explosion – Soul Typecast
- Ryan Martin John – Sunburn
- Janis Joplin – Medley: Amazing Grace / Hi Heel Sneakers
- Hotchkiss – Machine Gun
