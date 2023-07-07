Friday Wind Up: 2023-07-07

Written by on July 7, 2023

  1. Tim Koch – Tim 02
  2. Alexander Flood – Deja Vu
  3. Edwards Hand – Friday Hill
  4. Hustle House – Honey Trap
  5. Fear And Loathing – BFA
  6. CoCo Lee – Colors Of The World
  7. Dana Lyons – June Is A Comin’
  8. Peter Sellers – In A Free State
  9. Aunty Jack – A Football Opera – the great scrum of life
  10. Bonzo Dog Band – Tent
  11. the bedroom philosopher – northcote (so hung over)
  12. The Dodge – Chesty Bonds
  13. The UV’s – Stockholm
  14. Guns of Krishna – Itchy Rototo
  15. Sudefed – Done To Death
  16. July 14th – Lonely Planet
  17. Ronnie Taheny – Dolce Vita
  18. birdmen paradoxyl – blood lovers
  19. The Superjesus – Gravity
  20. Sands & Golder – How insensitive
  21. The Dave Graney Show – You’re On Your Own, Now
  22. Bobby McFerrin – Don’t Worry, Be Happy
  23. Killing Heidi – Superman/Supergirl
  24. Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons – Big Girls Don”t Cry
  25. Eddie Vedder – You’ve Got to Hide Your Love Away
  26. Mums Favourite – Red Room
  27. jeff buckley – last goodbye
