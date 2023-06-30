Friday Wind Up: 2023-06-30

Written by on June 30, 2023

  1. REBEL YELL, Black Dahlia – TNT
  2. Commoner – Pillar
  3. The Specials – Friday Night, Saturday Morning
  4. Down and Out – Paper Skin
  5. Meth Leppard – Dead Kardashians
  6. Blink-182 – dammit
  7. Don Jigweed – VnB
  8. Cheech & Chong – Let’s Make A Dope Deal
  9. “Weird Al” Yankovic – Amish Paradise
  10. Judith Lucy – The Moonlight Shines On My Bazouki
  11. Pineapple Lazer – Wow (shes amazing)
  12. Deefer – It’s not so super
  13. Emerson Brophy – Day Job
  14. Surburban Bukowskis – iInterwebs Fucked Up Everything
  15. Fiendish Cavendish – Financial Declaration
  16. Grannyflat – Black money
  17. The Goon Sax – She Knows
  18. Being Jane Lane – Next Step
  19. Rocky’s Pride and Joy – Red Altar
  20. Tom Jones feat Natalie Imbruglia – Never tear us apart
  21. Ethanol Blend – Hayfever
  22. DIVEBAR YOUTH – VERTEBRAE
  23. Caroline & Claude – Slap
  24. Station Road – Silent Tattoo
  25. The Yellow Wallpaper – Tell Me To Beg
  26. Queen Ida – Back Door
  27. The Vovos – Lost in IKEA
  28. Tomas Ford (wi Jamie Mykaela) – Bad Frienz Club
  29. The Dillinger Escape Plan – Horse Hunter
  30. Surf! Terror! Panic! – aggro wax eater
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Strange Rampage with Carlo: 2023-06-30

Current track

Title

Artist