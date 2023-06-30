Friday Wind Up: 2023-06-30

- REBEL YELL, Black Dahlia – TNT
- Commoner – Pillar
- The Specials – Friday Night, Saturday Morning
- Down and Out – Paper Skin
- Meth Leppard – Dead Kardashians
- Blink-182 – dammit
- Don Jigweed – VnB
- Cheech & Chong – Let’s Make A Dope Deal
- “Weird Al” Yankovic – Amish Paradise
- Judith Lucy – The Moonlight Shines On My Bazouki
- Pineapple Lazer – Wow (shes amazing)
- Deefer – It’s not so super
- Emerson Brophy – Day Job
- Surburban Bukowskis – iInterwebs Fucked Up Everything
- Fiendish Cavendish – Financial Declaration
- Grannyflat – Black money
- The Goon Sax – She Knows
- Being Jane Lane – Next Step
- Rocky’s Pride and Joy – Red Altar
- Tom Jones feat Natalie Imbruglia – Never tear us apart
- Ethanol Blend – Hayfever
- DIVEBAR YOUTH – VERTEBRAE
- Caroline & Claude – Slap
- Station Road – Silent Tattoo
- The Yellow Wallpaper – Tell Me To Beg
- Queen Ida – Back Door
- The Vovos – Lost in IKEA
- Tomas Ford (wi Jamie Mykaela) – Bad Frienz Club
- The Dillinger Escape Plan – Horse Hunter
- Surf! Terror! Panic! – aggro wax eater
Reader's opinions