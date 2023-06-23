Friday Wind Up: 2023-06-23

June 23, 2023

  1. Felix Mir – Dazed + Woozy
  2. Peach PRC – F U Goodbye
  3. Redgum – Friday Night
  4. The Backyarders – You’ve Got a Dick for a Nose
  5. The Yearlings – Donnie Darko
  6. The Man Himself – Illiterati
  7. Neil Hamburger – Why did the cow feel inadequate?
  8. Dogsbody – Buffalo Jane
  9. Queens of the Stone Age – Made to Parade
  10. Lano and Woodley – Again and again and again and again
  11. Bird Detective – The Nosebleed Section (Hilltop Hoods cover)
  12. West Thebarton – Common Sense Self Defence
  13. One Planet – Bob Marley
  14. THE DAMNED – Help! (Beatles cover)
  15. King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – Dragon
  16. Blink-182 – EDGING
  17. Bad//Dreems – Mansfield 6.0
  18. Ramones – Blitzkrieg Bop
  19. Dee Dee Ramone – Negative Creep
  20. Marilyn Manson – The KKK Took My Baby Away
  21. Coldwave – Spurs for business cards
  22. Archie Roach – Mighty River Clarence
  23. Sugar Daddy – Another One Bites The Dust
  24. Portable Patrol – Cop Bop
  25. Mitch, Please – The Power Of The Trake
