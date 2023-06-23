Friday Wind Up: 2023-06-23

- Felix Mir – Dazed + Woozy
- Peach PRC – F U Goodbye
- Redgum – Friday Night
- The Backyarders – You’ve Got a Dick for a Nose
- The Yearlings – Donnie Darko
- The Man Himself – Illiterati
- Neil Hamburger – Why did the cow feel inadequate?
- Dogsbody – Buffalo Jane
- Queens of the Stone Age – Made to Parade
- Lano and Woodley – Again and again and again and again
- Bird Detective – The Nosebleed Section (Hilltop Hoods cover)
- West Thebarton – Common Sense Self Defence
- One Planet – Bob Marley
- THE DAMNED – Help! (Beatles cover)
- King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – Dragon
- Blink-182 – EDGING
- Bad//Dreems – Mansfield 6.0
- Ramones – Blitzkrieg Bop
- Dee Dee Ramone – Negative Creep
- Marilyn Manson – The KKK Took My Baby Away
- Coldwave – Spurs for business cards
- Archie Roach – Mighty River Clarence
- Sugar Daddy – Another One Bites The Dust
- Portable Patrol – Cop Bop
- Mitch, Please – The Power Of The Trake
