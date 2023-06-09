Friday Wind Up: 2023-06-09

- Placebo – Running Up That Hill
- Nat Vazer – Floating on a Highway
- Jenny Biddle – Too Little Too Late
- Amanda Emblem Experiment – Steamtrain
- Paula Standing – Heaven on Earth
- Elena Dakota – In Your Garden
- Alana Jagt – Sarah
- Don Walker – Harry
- Tex Perkins and The Fat Rubber Band – Around the World
- Toby Mobbs and Asha Bright – Just One thing
- Portishead – Mysterons
- All India Radio – Beginning Part 1
- Alex the Astronaut – Mr Blue Sky
- Sarah Blasko – Goodbye Yelllow Brick Road
- Vera Blue – Heroes
- Beth Orton – Daybreaaker
- Emma Swift – Queen Jane Approximately
- Eddie Vedder – You’ve Got To HIde Your Love Away
- Emily Davis – Bring Forth The Queen of Mexico
- Midnight Mares – Sparks! Then the Rain Came Down
- Axe and the Ivory – Pinball Machine
- Brigitte Bardini – Hearbreaker
- Joyce Prescher – Out of My Mind
- Lucjza – Caught Up
- Denise Le Menice – Heart
- Courtney Barnett – Everybody Here Hates You
- Parvyn – RU My Love
- Dannika – Directions
- Goldheist – Realm
