Friday Wind Up: 2023-06-09

  1. Placebo – Running Up That Hill
  2. Nat Vazer – Floating on a Highway
  3. Jenny Biddle – Too Little Too Late
  4. Amanda Emblem Experiment – Steamtrain
  5. Paula Standing – Heaven on Earth
  6. Elena Dakota – In Your Garden
  7. Alana Jagt – Sarah
  8. Don Walker – Harry
  9. Tex Perkins and The Fat Rubber Band – Around the World
  10. Toby Mobbs and Asha Bright – Just One thing
  11. Portishead – Mysterons
  12. All India Radio – Beginning Part 1
  13. Alex the Astronaut – Mr Blue Sky
  14. Sarah Blasko – Goodbye Yelllow Brick Road
  15. Vera Blue – Heroes
  16. Beth Orton – Daybreaaker
  17. Emma Swift – Queen Jane Approximately
  18. Eddie Vedder – You’ve Got To HIde Your Love Away
  19. Emily Davis – Bring Forth The Queen of Mexico
  20. Midnight Mares – Sparks! Then the Rain Came Down
  21. Axe and the Ivory – Pinball Machine
  22. Brigitte Bardini – Hearbreaker
  23. Joyce Prescher – Out of My Mind
  24. Lucjza – Caught Up
  25. Denise Le Menice – Heart
  26. Courtney Barnett – Everybody Here Hates You
  27. Parvyn – RU My Love
  28. Dannika – Directions
  29. Goldheist – Realm
