Friday Wind Up: 2023-06-02

Written by on June 2, 2023

  1. Lauren Flax – The Acid Flex
  2. Mono Kiosko – Pacifica Atlantika
  3. Sleaford Mods – So Trendy
  4. Offence – Li’l Sims
  5. Models – Happy Birthday IBM
  6. War Room – The Trouble with me
  7. Royal Snooze – Stop It
  8. Guided By Voices – Over the Neptune / Mesh Gear Fox
  9. Bad//Dreems – Shame
  10. Cable Ties – Time For You
  11. Sneaks – This World
  12. a Guy Called Gerald – Voodoo Ray
  13. Traffic Island Sound – Only If you want to
  14. B-52s – Mesopoptamia
  15. Supersilent – 2.1
  16. the loop orchestra – Demise (excerpt)
  17. Moin – Hung Up
  18. Panoptique Electrical – A Red Dress, A knife
  19. Nocturnal Emissions & Barnacles – Drunk Dub Cat
  20. New Age Doom – Holy Dub
  21. Kid Congo Powers & the Near Death Experience – LSDC
  22. Let’s wRESTLE – sONG FOR MAN WITH PICA SYNDROME
  23. Veronica Falls – Beachy Head
  24. Mudhoney – Little DOgs
