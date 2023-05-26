Friday Wind Up: 2023-05-26

  1. The Fridays – Strange
  2. Sexy On Fridays – Come Undone
  3. Gregor Friday – open hands
  4. One Planet – Bob Marley
  5. Wireheads – Hook Echo
  6. Chainsaw Preachers – Empire
  7. Jerry Seinfeld – Bathroom
  8. flight of the conchords – friends
  9. John Safran – Not The Sunscreen Song
  10. Openfire – I Can Talk
  11. Joss Dressle – Graveyard
  12. David Bowie – Blackstar
  13. Powerman 5000 – When worlds collide
  14. Muse – Cave
  15. Filter – Take a picture
  16. The Standard Deviations – please don’t call
  17. Eddie White’s All Stars – my lean baby
  18. The Bigfoot Collective – Rizkit for the Bizkit
  19. Newgate Crowd – Unconvinced
  20. The Blurters – Share House
  21. Something For Kate – Losing My Mind
  22. Slipknot – Eyeless
  23. The Tullamarines – Said Enough
  24. The FAR OUTS! – Last Night
  25. The Cat Empire – Rock ‘n’ Roll
  26. Tina Turner – Goldeneye
  27. Bomfunk MC’s – Freestyler (Alternative Radio Edit)
  28. Paul Johnson – Get Get Down
  29. Sophie Ellis-Bextor – Murder On The Dancefloor
