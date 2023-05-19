Friday Wind Up: 2023-05-19

- Teenage Joans – Superglue
- Wireheads – Hook Echo
- Earth Quake – Friday On My Mind
- Generation X (Reissue of 1978 self-titled album plus bonus tracks) – Trying For Kicks (B-Side of ‘Friday’s Angels’ single, 1979)
- CHAMP – Seeping
- Violet Harlot – Demon Girl
- Con the Fruiterer – A Coupla Days
- The Darkness – Growing On Me
- The Smashing Pumpkins – Tonight, Tonight
- Uncle Arthur – Row Row Row your Boat
- The Living End – West End Riot
- Cradle Of Filth – the cult of venus aversa
- DEAFENING SILENCE – INTO HELL
- Thy Art Is Murder – breeding bacteria
- Mississippi John Hurt – Frankie
- Jimmy Barnes – red hot
- Lucid Brew – Get a Move On
- Robert Johnson – They’re red hot
- Molly Rocket – Rabbit Hole
- Butthole Surfers – Bar-B-Q Pope
- West Thebarton Brothel Party – Dolewave
- The Billion Dollar Bums – Rock Is Hard
- Kitchen Witch – Out Of Your Head
- Priority Orange – pigmeat
- Primitive Calculators – Pumping Ugly Muscle
- i killed the prom queen – the paint brush killer
- Atari Teenage Riot – Death Of A President D.I.Y.!
