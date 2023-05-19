Friday Wind Up: 2023-05-19

  1. Teenage Joans – Superglue
  2. Wireheads – Hook Echo
  3. Earth Quake – Friday On My Mind
  4. Generation X (Reissue of 1978 self-titled album plus bonus tracks) – Trying For Kicks (B-Side of ‘Friday’s Angels’ single, 1979)
  5. CHAMP – Seeping
  6. Violet Harlot – Demon Girl
  7. Con the Fruiterer – A Coupla Days
  8. The Darkness – Growing On Me
  9. The Smashing Pumpkins – Tonight, Tonight
  10. Uncle Arthur – Row Row Row your Boat
  11. The Living End – West End Riot
  12. Cradle Of Filth – the cult of venus aversa
  13. DEAFENING SILENCE – INTO HELL
  14. Thy Art Is Murder – breeding bacteria
  15. Mississippi John Hurt – Frankie
  16. Jimmy Barnes – red hot
  17. Lucid Brew – Get a Move On
  18. Robert Johnson – They’re red hot
  19. Molly Rocket – Rabbit Hole
  20. Butthole Surfers – Bar-B-Q Pope
  21. West Thebarton Brothel Party – Dolewave
  22. The Billion Dollar Bums – Rock Is Hard
  23. Kitchen Witch – Out Of Your Head
  24. Priority Orange – pigmeat
  25. Primitive Calculators – Pumping Ugly Muscle
  26. i killed the prom queen – the paint brush killer
  27. Atari Teenage Riot – Death Of A President D.I.Y.!
