Friday Wind Up: 2023-05-12

Written by on May 12, 2023

  1. Natasha Bianca – Bodywork
  2. Neon Machine – Ghosts
  3. The Ivy League – Friday
  4. Ashton Fraser – I Don’t Want to Believe You
  5. Teddy Mars – News
  6. The Social Surgeons – Landlord
  7. Busseys – Swear It Was True
  8. Motörhead – Motorhead
  9. Aunt Sally – Essey
  10. Dream Theater – Build Me Up, Break Me Down
  11. Junk Harmony – june
  12. The Sprouts – Hammer
  13. The Boomtown Rats – Lookin’ After No. 1
  14. Royal Chant – Fevers and Sweat
  15. Racerage – Eat The Rich (ft. Sass Hound)
  16. Ex Dead Teenager – Love Ain’t Dead
  17. Fuck Me Dead – Spilled Milk
  18. The Plunderers – Swallow in
  19. Machine Gun Fellatio – Girl Of My Dreams (Is Giving Me Nightmares)
  20. TooL – The Pot
  21. Ethanol Blend – Beat Down On The Floor
  22. Brìghde Chaimbeul – Banish The Giant of Doubt & Despair
  23. Amyl and The Sniffers – Some Mutts (Can’t Be Muzzled)
  24. Tex Perkins and the Fat Rubber Band – Nobody Owes You Nothin’
  25. Milkweed – Bog Myrtle
  26. Liquid Time – Chardonnay
