Friday Wind Up: 2023-05-05

- Burnt Orange – Holding Out My Thumb
- Neon Machine – Ghosts
- FBA – lunch time friday
- Last Days of Kali – Pripyat
- Beurre – Post-War Séance
- Toque – Remnant
- Neil Pye (Nigel Planer) – Lentil Nightmare
- Chainsaw Preachers – Crossfire
- Quartz Pistol – CLAY
- Christine Mason – Black Coffee
- Jim Belushi and the Sacred Hearts – 36-22-36
- Waylon Jennings & The Kimberlys – Drivin’ Nails In The Wall
- Ann Sexton – I Had A Fight With Love
- Daine – skin deep
- The Cactus Blossoms – Mississippi
- Don Morrison – Brunswick St Strut
- Lucid Brew – Never Dies
- Squirrel Nut Zippers – Baby Wants A Diamond Ring
- Champ – Angus
- Radics – Back In South Africa
- Ebony Emili – Alright Andy
- No Fixed Address – All Because
- Coal Chamber – Big Truck
- Holur – Pagan Worship
- PTL – et cetera!
Reader's opinions