Friday Wind Up: 2023-05-05

Written by on May 5, 2023

  1. Burnt Orange – Holding Out My Thumb
  2. Neon Machine – Ghosts
  3. FBA – lunch time friday
  4. Last Days of Kali – Pripyat
  5. Beurre – Post-War Séance
  6. Toque – Remnant
  7. Neil Pye (Nigel Planer) – Lentil Nightmare
  8. Chainsaw Preachers – Crossfire
  9. Quartz Pistol – CLAY
  10. Christine Mason – Black Coffee
  11. Jim Belushi and the Sacred Hearts – 36-22-36
  12. Waylon Jennings & The Kimberlys – Drivin’ Nails In The Wall
  13. Ann Sexton – I Had A Fight With Love
  14. Daine – skin deep
  15. The Cactus Blossoms – Mississippi
  16. Don Morrison – Brunswick St Strut
  17. Lucid Brew – Never Dies
  18. Squirrel Nut Zippers – Baby Wants A Diamond Ring
  19. Champ – Angus
  20. Radics – Back In South Africa
  21. Ebony Emili – Alright Andy
  22. No Fixed Address – All Because
  23. Coal Chamber – Big Truck
  24. Holur – Pagan Worship
  25. PTL – et cetera!
