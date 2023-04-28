Friday Wind Up: 2023-04-28

  1. Jebediah – Leaving home
  2. The Empty Threats – Evil Eye
  3. Angie Hart – i’m afraid of fridays
  4. West Thebarton – George Michael
  5. Fading Eclipse – Take You There
  6. CHAINSAW PREACHERS – Empire
  7. Never Trust a man (who doesnt drink) – Sir Les Patterson
  8. Gladdy Time – Dame Edna Everage
  9. Emily Cole – Run
  10. Halftime Oranges – Salamander On My Verandah
  11. Smashing Pumpkins – 1979
  12. Sex Pistols – Friggin’ in the riggin’
  13. Harry Belafonte – Cotton Fields
  14. Broken Waves – Sunburn
  15. alt. – WRAITH
  16. Marlon Williams – Thinking of Nina
  17. Cash Savage & The Last Drinks – $600 Short On The Rent
  18. Full Flower Moon Band – Trainspotting
  19. The Avalanches – Frankie Sinatra
  20. Frank Sinatra – Theme From “New York, New York”
  21. TISM – What Nationality Is Les Murray?
  22. The Stripp – Alien Queen
  23. Jefferson Airplane – White Rabbit
  24. Zack De La Rocha – We want it all
  25. System of A Down – Boom
  26. Me First and the Gimme Gimmes – Only the Good Die Young
  27. Sid Vicious – My Way
