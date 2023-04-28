Friday Wind Up: 2023-04-28

- Jebediah – Leaving home
- The Empty Threats – Evil Eye
- Angie Hart – i’m afraid of fridays
- West Thebarton – George Michael
- Fading Eclipse – Take You There
- CHAINSAW PREACHERS – Empire
- Never Trust a man (who doesnt drink) – Sir Les Patterson
- Gladdy Time – Dame Edna Everage
- Emily Cole – Run
- Halftime Oranges – Salamander On My Verandah
- Smashing Pumpkins – 1979
- Sex Pistols – Friggin’ in the riggin’
- Harry Belafonte – Cotton Fields
- Broken Waves – Sunburn
- alt. – WRAITH
- Marlon Williams – Thinking of Nina
- Cash Savage & The Last Drinks – $600 Short On The Rent
- Full Flower Moon Band – Trainspotting
- The Avalanches – Frankie Sinatra
- Frank Sinatra – Theme From “New York, New York”
- TISM – What Nationality Is Les Murray?
- The Stripp – Alien Queen
- Jefferson Airplane – White Rabbit
- Zack De La Rocha – We want it all
- System of A Down – Boom
- Me First and the Gimme Gimmes – Only the Good Die Young
- Sid Vicious – My Way
Reader's opinions