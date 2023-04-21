Friday Wind Up: 2023-04-21

Written by on April 21, 2023

  1. Mona Lisa Overdrive – Poor Little Scene Girl No.27
  2. Major Shade – The Hit (Single)
  3. Rebecca Black – Friday
  4. Bree Gregory – Waiting
  5. Sons Of Zoku – Earth Chant
  6. Baron Von Doodie – Waste
  7. Steptoe and Son – Lets go to the pictures
  8. Peter Cooke & Dudley Moore – Bedazzled
  9. Normie Rowe – Sunshine Secret
  10. Australian Playboys – Black Sheep R.I.P.
  11. Benny Hill – Ernie (The fastest milkmen in the west)
  12. Magic Dirt – Sparrow
  13. Guantanamo Bay City Rollers – Alcoholocaust
  14. Benny Hill Theme vs Tammy Wynette – Benny Hill’s Divorce
  15. The Birds & The Bees – Late Night Jammin Blues
  16. Ethanol Blend – Beat Down On The Floor
  17. Chainsaw Preachers – Greed Is the Enemy
  18. Kurralta Park – All They Want
  19. Burnt Orange – Cipher
  20. The Empty Threats – ATACB
  21. Newgate Crowd – Bright Idea
  22. Molly Rocket – Rabbit Hole
  23. Tim Koch – Disfugue
  24. Sash! – Adelante
  25. Leser 1 – Crude
  26. nekkro electro – Big Fat Sausage’s
