Friday Wind Up: 2023-04-07

  1. Mitch, Please – The Power Of The Trake
  2. The Empty Threats – Boys in the gutter
  3. Jessica Laruffa – Every Nights A Friday
  4. Ben Gel – Dance, Dance, Dance, Dance, Dance to the radio
  5. The Superjesus – Money (We’re Only In It For Love)
  6. The Slackers – Married Girl
  7. Melbourne Ska Orchestra – Perfect Storm
  8. Double Dragon – Prelude for the Damned
  9. all that remains – not alone
  10. Fleetwood Mac – Tusk
  11. Dalinda – Yaah
  12. Sima Bina – The apricot seller
  13. Hossam Ramzy – Wah wah
  14. HaBiBis – mr kostakis
  15. The Bombers – Crime Investigator
  16. Jimmy Little – I dont know why i love you (but i do)
  17. Guitargasm – Koala Metal
  18. Mums Friends – Rails
  19. Mental As Anything – Good Friday
  20. The Saints – Good Friday
  21. Angel Ho feat Queezy – Good Friday Daddy
  22. Powderfinger – Grave Concern
  23. Silverchair – Ana’s Song (Open Fire)
  24. Witch Spit – Daddy
  25. Sons Of Zoku – Earth Chant
  26. The Saucer-Men – Jagged Rocks
Street Beat: 2023-04-07

Previous post

Friday Breakfast: 2023-04-07

