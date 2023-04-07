Friday Wind Up: 2023-04-07

- Mitch, Please – The Power Of The Trake
- The Empty Threats – Boys in the gutter
- Jessica Laruffa – Every Nights A Friday
- Ben Gel – Dance, Dance, Dance, Dance, Dance to the radio
- The Superjesus – Money (We’re Only In It For Love)
- The Slackers – Married Girl
- Melbourne Ska Orchestra – Perfect Storm
- Double Dragon – Prelude for the Damned
- all that remains – not alone
- Fleetwood Mac – Tusk
- Dalinda – Yaah
- Sima Bina – The apricot seller
- Hossam Ramzy – Wah wah
- HaBiBis – mr kostakis
- The Bombers – Crime Investigator
- Jimmy Little – I dont know why i love you (but i do)
- Guitargasm – Koala Metal
- Mums Friends – Rails
- Mental As Anything – Good Friday
- The Saints – Good Friday
- Angel Ho feat Queezy – Good Friday Daddy
- Powderfinger – Grave Concern
- Silverchair – Ana’s Song (Open Fire)
- Witch Spit – Daddy
- Sons Of Zoku – Earth Chant
- The Saucer-Men – Jagged Rocks
Reader's opinions