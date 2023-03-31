Friday Wind Up: 2023-03-31

- Kurralta Park – All They Want
- Mum Thinks Blue – Headspin
- Yo La Tengo – Friday I’m In Love
- SLAYERORGANA – The Confderacy Of Independent Systems
- Kokoroko – Tojo
- The Stokeses – Give It Away
- Bree Gregory – Waiting
- Good Sad Happy Bad – Blessed
- Katie Pomery – Way Too Far
- Gorillaz – Baby Queen
- Los Palms – Dead Man
- Todd Richmond Bennett – The Kids, The Car, The Money
- Hotchkiss – Machine Gun
- DEATH IN JUNE – The Trigger
- Frenzal Rhomb – Where the drug dealers take their kids
- QUASAR – awake the ancient spirit in your soul
- Lucifer’s Fall – Unknown Unnamed
- Cuckooland – Heng ‘Em High
- in flames – alias
- Area 7 – Boys Don’t Cry
- Heath Anthony – What’s My Scene (Hoodoo Gurus)
- Angry Anderson & Sarah McLeod – Highway to hell
- Brat 86 – Alcoholic Confidence
- The Specials – Nelson Mandela
- The TEA PARTY – Samsara
