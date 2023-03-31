Friday Wind Up: 2023-03-31

Written by on March 31, 2023

  1. Kurralta Park – All They Want
  2. Mum Thinks Blue – Headspin
  3. Yo La Tengo – Friday I’m In Love
  4. SLAYERORGANA – The Confderacy Of Independent Systems
  5. Kokoroko – Tojo
  6. The Stokeses – Give It Away
  7. Bree Gregory – Waiting
  8. Good Sad Happy Bad – Blessed
  9. Katie Pomery – Way Too Far
  10. Gorillaz – Baby Queen
  11. Los Palms – Dead Man
  12. Todd Richmond Bennett – The Kids, The Car, The Money
  13. Hotchkiss – Machine Gun
  14. DEATH IN JUNE – The Trigger
  15. Frenzal Rhomb – Where the drug dealers take their kids
  16. QUASAR – awake the ancient spirit in your soul
  17. Lucifer’s Fall – Unknown Unnamed
  18. Cuckooland – Heng ‘Em High
  19. in flames – alias
  20. Area 7 – Boys Don’t Cry
  21. Heath Anthony – What’s My Scene (Hoodoo Gurus)
  22. Angry Anderson & Sarah McLeod – Highway to hell
  23. Brat 86 – Alcoholic Confidence
  24. The Specials – Nelson Mandela
  25. The TEA PARTY – Samsara
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Street Beat: 2023-03-31

Previous post

Friday Breakfast: 2023-03-31

Current track

Title

Artist