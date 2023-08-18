Friday Breakfast: 2023-08-18

Written by on August 18, 2023

  1. The Libertines – Can’t Stand Me Now
  2. The Belair Lip Bombs – Look the Part
  3. Middle Kids – Highlands
  4. Sunsick Daisy – I’m Coming Home
  5. Ra Ra Viper – Tora
  6. The Rubens – Pets & Drugs
  7. San Cisco – Under the Light
  8. SZA – Kill Bill
  9. Eric B. & Rakim – Eric B. is President
  10. Noname f. Jay Electronica & Eryn Allen – Balloons
  11. Tora f. Potato Potato – Overcome
  12. LDRU f. Fitch & Riverina – Spring
  13. Motez f. Elsy Wameyo – Make Way
  14. Flume f. Caroline Polachek – Sirens
  15. Grimes – Shinigami Eyes
  16. The Presets – If I Know You
  17. alt-J – In Cold Blood
  18. Jack White f. Alicia Keys – Another Way to Die
  19. Coldwave – No Conflict
  20. Witch Spit – Lady Boner
  21. The Plot in You – Forgotten
  22. Void of Vision – Angel of Darkness
  23. Chapel Hill – SFTG
  24. Alexisonfire – Boiled Frogs
  25. Sun Run – Leech
  26. Neck Deep – Take Me With You
  27. Teenage Joans – Candy Apple
  28. Gen & the Degenerates – Girl God Gun
  29. Alex Lahey – They Wouldn’t Let Me In
  30. Hope D – Muffin of the Day
  31. G Flip – Baked
  32. Tove Lo – Elevator Eyes
  33. Jorja Smith – Go Go Go
  34. Stellie – Nothing to Do With You
  35. Charli XCX – Speed Drive
  36. 100 gecs – Doritos & Fritos
  37. Genesis Owusu – Stay Blessed
  38. The Linda Lindas – Resolution/Revolution
  39. Clowns – Thanks 4 Nothing
  40. King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard – Gila Monster
  41. Rocky’s Pride & Joy – So Said the Roach
  42. Awaken I Am – Tightrope
  43. Dust – Joy (Guilt)
  44. The 745 – Wet Lettuce
  45. Coach Party – What’s the Point in Life
  46. Suzi f. Sly Withers – It’s Not a Competition
  47. Jake Bugg – Seen It All
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Friday Wind Up: 2023-08-18

Previous post

Radioactive: 2023-08-18

Current track

Title

Artist