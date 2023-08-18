Friday Breakfast: 2023-08-18

- The Libertines – Can’t Stand Me Now
- The Belair Lip Bombs – Look the Part
- Middle Kids – Highlands
- Sunsick Daisy – I’m Coming Home
- Ra Ra Viper – Tora
- The Rubens – Pets & Drugs
- San Cisco – Under the Light
- SZA – Kill Bill
- Eric B. & Rakim – Eric B. is President
- Noname f. Jay Electronica & Eryn Allen – Balloons
- Tora f. Potato Potato – Overcome
- LDRU f. Fitch & Riverina – Spring
- Motez f. Elsy Wameyo – Make Way
- Flume f. Caroline Polachek – Sirens
- Grimes – Shinigami Eyes
- The Presets – If I Know You
- alt-J – In Cold Blood
- Jack White f. Alicia Keys – Another Way to Die
- Coldwave – No Conflict
- Witch Spit – Lady Boner
- The Plot in You – Forgotten
- Void of Vision – Angel of Darkness
- Chapel Hill – SFTG
- Alexisonfire – Boiled Frogs
- Sun Run – Leech
- Neck Deep – Take Me With You
- Teenage Joans – Candy Apple
- Gen & the Degenerates – Girl God Gun
- Alex Lahey – They Wouldn’t Let Me In
- Hope D – Muffin of the Day
- G Flip – Baked
- Tove Lo – Elevator Eyes
- Jorja Smith – Go Go Go
- Stellie – Nothing to Do With You
- Charli XCX – Speed Drive
- 100 gecs – Doritos & Fritos
- Genesis Owusu – Stay Blessed
- The Linda Lindas – Resolution/Revolution
- Clowns – Thanks 4 Nothing
- King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard – Gila Monster
- Rocky’s Pride & Joy – So Said the Roach
- Awaken I Am – Tightrope
- Dust – Joy (Guilt)
- The 745 – Wet Lettuce
- Coach Party – What’s the Point in Life
- Suzi f. Sly Withers – It’s Not a Competition
- Jake Bugg – Seen It All
