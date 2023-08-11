Friday Breakfast: 2023-08-11

- Oasis – Morning Glory
- K. Flay – My Name Isn’t Katherine
- My Chemical Romance – The Sharpest Lives
- Beartooth – Skin
- In This Moment – Just Drive
- Stabbitha & the Knifey Wifeys – Fuckface McGee
- Children Collide – Loveless
- La Dispute – The Child We Lost
- Arctic Monkeys – Riot Van
- The Empty Threats – Magnolia
- Panic! at the Disco – Camisado
- Daughter – Amsterdam
- Flight Facilities f. Giselle – Crave You
- China Roses – Underwater
- Angus & Julia Stone – Passionfruit (Drake)
- Aurora – The Seed
- Paramore – All I Wanted
- Bad//Dreems – Mob Rule
- Halsey – The Lighthouse
- Wet Leg – Smoko (The Chats)
- The Killers – Smile Like You Mean It
- Mum’s Favourite – Jewellery Box
- Odette – Thunderstruck (AC/DC)
- Gorillaz – El Mañana
- The Neighbourhood – W.D.Y.W.F.M?
- Frank Ocean – Seigfried
- Natasha Bianca – Bodywork
- MF DOOM f. Madlib – Figaro
- Mac Miller – Kool Aid & Frozen Pizza
- JOY. – Kiss Me Thru the Phone (Soulja Boy)
- Lilac Cove – Undercurrent
- Wallice – Rich Wallice
- Kurt Vile – Pretty Pimpin
- Hotel Books – Cult Leader
- The Used – Cry
- The Pretty Reckless – Going to Hell
- Northlane – Quantum Flux
- letlive. – The Sick, Sick, 6.8 Billion
- Hellions – Ghoul
- Amyl & the Sniffers – Capital
- Horror My Friend – Devotion
- Divebar Youth – Consumed
- Girli – Has Been
- King Stingray – Milkumana
