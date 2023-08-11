Friday Breakfast: 2023-08-11

Written by on August 11, 2023

  1. Oasis – Morning Glory
  2. K. Flay – My Name Isn’t Katherine
  3. My Chemical Romance – The Sharpest Lives
  4. Beartooth – Skin
  5. In This Moment – Just Drive
  6. Stabbitha & the Knifey Wifeys – Fuckface McGee
  7. Children Collide – Loveless
  8. La Dispute – The Child We Lost
  9. Arctic Monkeys – Riot Van
  10. The Empty Threats – Magnolia
  11. Panic! at the Disco – Camisado
  12. Daughter – Amsterdam
  13. Flight Facilities f. Giselle – Crave You
  14. China Roses – Underwater
  15. Angus & Julia Stone – Passionfruit (Drake)
  16. Aurora – The Seed
  17. Paramore – All I Wanted
  18. Bad//Dreems – Mob Rule
  19. Halsey – The Lighthouse
  20. Wet Leg – Smoko (The Chats)
  21. The Killers – Smile Like You Mean It
  22. Mum’s Favourite – Jewellery Box
  23. Odette – Thunderstruck (AC/DC)
  24. Gorillaz – El Mañana
  25. The Neighbourhood – W.D.Y.W.F.M?
  26. Frank Ocean – Seigfried
  27. Natasha Bianca – Bodywork
  28. MF DOOM f. Madlib – Figaro
  29. Mac Miller – Kool Aid & Frozen Pizza
  30. JOY. – Kiss Me Thru the Phone (Soulja Boy)
  31. Lilac Cove – Undercurrent
  32. Wallice – Rich Wallice
  33. Kurt Vile – Pretty Pimpin
  34. Hotel Books – Cult Leader
  35. The Used – Cry
  36. The Pretty Reckless – Going to Hell
  37. Northlane – Quantum Flux
  38. letlive. – The Sick, Sick, 6.8 Billion
  39. Hellions – Ghoul
  40. Amyl & the Sniffers – Capital
  41. Horror My Friend – Devotion
  42. Divebar Youth – Consumed
  43. Girli – Has Been
  44. King Stingray – Milkumana
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Strange Rampage with Carlo: 2023-08-11

Previous post

Radioactive: 2023-08-11

Current track

Title

Artist