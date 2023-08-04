Friday Breakfast: 2023-08-04

  1. Laura marling, LUMP, mike lindsay – late to the flight
  2. jet – look what you’ve done
  3. missy higgins – ten days
  4. natalie imbruglia – torn
  5. eskimo joe – from the sea
  6. end of fashion – o yeah
  7. slinkee minx – summer rain
  8. paul mac, peta morris – just the thing
  9. groove terminator – one more time (the sunshine song)
  10. darude – sandstorm
  11. robert miles – children
  12. SNAP – rhythm is a dancer
  13. rozalla – everybody’s free to feel good
  14. melanie C – i turn to you
  15. alice deejay – better off alone
  16. crystal waters – gypsy woman (she’s homeless) (la da dee)
  17. corona – the rhythm of the night
  18. magic dirt – plastic loveless letter
  19. bjork – its oh so quiet
  20. bardot – poison
  21. thirsty merc – in the summertime
  22. silverchair – anthem for the year 2000
  23. the living end – prisoner of society
  24. vanessa amorosi – absolutely everybody
  25. christine anu – party
  26. the mountain goats – this year
  27. regurgitator – polyester girl
  28. killing heidi – weir
  29. chloe veronica – wake me up
  30. emerauld – odd socks
  31. tonix – when we are
  32. infinities – lostmyway
  33. puree – storm
  34. sunsick daisy – i’m coming home
  35. twine – cleaner
  36. molly rocket – dive
  37. tushar – arthur
  38. stormy-lou – eggshells
  39. the tullamarines – television
  40. mum thinks blue – dreaming
  41. oscar the wild – unafraid
  42. oscar the wild – pinch me please
