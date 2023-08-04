Friday Breakfast: 2023-08-04

- Laura marling, LUMP, mike lindsay – late to the flight
- jet – look what you’ve done
- missy higgins – ten days
- natalie imbruglia – torn
- eskimo joe – from the sea
- end of fashion – o yeah
- slinkee minx – summer rain
- paul mac, peta morris – just the thing
- groove terminator – one more time (the sunshine song)
- darude – sandstorm
- robert miles – children
- SNAP – rhythm is a dancer
- rozalla – everybody’s free to feel good
- melanie C – i turn to you
- alice deejay – better off alone
- crystal waters – gypsy woman (she’s homeless) (la da dee)
- corona – the rhythm of the night
- magic dirt – plastic loveless letter
- bjork – its oh so quiet
- bardot – poison
- thirsty merc – in the summertime
- silverchair – anthem for the year 2000
- the living end – prisoner of society
- vanessa amorosi – absolutely everybody
- christine anu – party
- the mountain goats – this year
- regurgitator – polyester girl
- killing heidi – weir
- chloe veronica – wake me up
- emerauld – odd socks
- tonix – when we are
- infinities – lostmyway
- puree – storm
- sunsick daisy – i’m coming home
- twine – cleaner
- molly rocket – dive
- tushar – arthur
- stormy-lou – eggshells
- the tullamarines – television
- mum thinks blue – dreaming
- oscar the wild – unafraid
- oscar the wild – pinch me please
