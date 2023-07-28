Friday Breakfast: 2023-07-28

- rocky’s pride and joy – so said the roach
- the empty threats – new jet ski
- courtney barnett – depreston
- courtney barnett – start somewhere
- jen cloher – I am the river, the river is me
- the mountain goats – clean slate
- suki waterhouse, belle and sebastian – every day’s a lesson in humility
- st jaques – another sense
- andy shauf – jesus, she’s a good girl
- sinead o’connor – nothing compares 2 u
- sinead o’connor – drink before the war
- john andrews & the yawns – river of doubt
- the apache relay – katie queen of tennessee
- soccer mommy – henry
- foxwarren – fall into a dream
- nancy bates & ryan martin john – in this together
- mitksi – bug like an angel
- shakey graves – a world so full of love
- lianne la havas – sour flower
- nai palm – crossfire/so into you
- kelis, andre 3000 – millionaire
- buddy ross, gabriel delicious – bored again!
- starsailor – four to the floor
- kleerup, robyn – with every heart beat
- aleksiah – fern
- aleksiah – ant song
- stormy-lou – eggshells
- bec stevens – big worry
- oscar the wild – unafraid
- slowmango – montgolfier
- nilufer yanya – heat rises
- FIZZ – hell of a ride
- moon sign gemini – december
- homely smells – dam daemon
- war room – pumpkins
- sunsick daisy – i’m coming home
