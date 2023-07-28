Friday Breakfast: 2023-07-28

  1. rocky’s pride and joy – so said the roach
  2. the empty threats – new jet ski
  3. courtney barnett – depreston
  4. courtney barnett – start somewhere
  5. jen cloher – I am the river, the river is me
  6. the mountain goats – clean slate
  7. suki waterhouse, belle and sebastian – every day’s a lesson in humility
  8. st jaques – another sense
  9. andy shauf – jesus, she’s a good girl
  10. sinead o’connor – nothing compares 2 u
  11. sinead o’connor – drink before the war
  12. john andrews & the yawns – river of doubt
  13. the apache relay – katie queen of tennessee
  14. soccer mommy – henry
  15. foxwarren – fall into a dream
  16. nancy bates & ryan martin john – in this together
  17. mitksi – bug like an angel
  18. shakey graves – a world so full of love
  19. lianne la havas – sour flower
  20. nai palm – crossfire/so into you
  21. kelis, andre 3000 – millionaire
  22. buddy ross, gabriel delicious – bored again!
  23. starsailor – four to the floor
  24. kleerup, robyn – with every heart beat
  25. aleksiah – fern
  26. aleksiah – ant song
  27. stormy-lou – eggshells
  28. bec stevens – big worry
  29. oscar the wild – unafraid
  30. slowmango – montgolfier
  31. nilufer yanya – heat rises
  32. FIZZ – hell of a ride
  33. moon sign gemini – december
  34. homely smells – dam daemon
  35. war room – pumpkins
  36. sunsick daisy – i’m coming home
