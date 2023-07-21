Friday Breakfast: 2023-07-21

Written by on July 21, 2023

  1. antonio carlos jobim – waters of march
  2. astrud gilberto – bossa na praia
  3. charm of finches – canyon
  4. the yearlings – luck
  5. emily wurramara – tap sticks
  6. hozier – like real people do
  7. nancy bates – for your love
  8. first aid kit – emmylou
  9. jen lush – icon
  10. busseys – swear it was true
  11. the tullamarines – never do that
  12. oscar the wild – unafraid
  13. barefoot bowls club – passing out (on the pakenham line)
  14. porpoise spit – middle of the night
  15. kirin j callinan – bravado
  16. cagefly – headlights
  17. ponybite – cpr rock
  18. kimbra – settle down
  19. dear reader – took them away
  20. kaurna cronin – con artist
  21. wireheads – flowers
  22. last days of kali – pripyat
  23. rocky’s pride and joy – red altar
  24. the 745 – deserved
  25. bad//dreems – hoo ha!
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Roots & Branches: 2023-07-20

Current track

Title

Artist