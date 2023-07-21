Friday Breakfast: 2023-07-21

- antonio carlos jobim – waters of march
- astrud gilberto – bossa na praia
- charm of finches – canyon
- the yearlings – luck
- emily wurramara – tap sticks
- hozier – like real people do
- nancy bates – for your love
- first aid kit – emmylou
- jen lush – icon
- busseys – swear it was true
- the tullamarines – never do that
- oscar the wild – unafraid
- barefoot bowls club – passing out (on the pakenham line)
- porpoise spit – middle of the night
- kirin j callinan – bravado
- cagefly – headlights
- ponybite – cpr rock
- kimbra – settle down
- dear reader – took them away
- kaurna cronin – con artist
- wireheads – flowers
- last days of kali – pripyat
- rocky’s pride and joy – red altar
- the 745 – deserved
- bad//dreems – hoo ha!
