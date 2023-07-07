Friday Breakfast: 2023-07-07

Written by on July 7, 2023

  1. mum friends – rush
  2. jess day – naked
  3. jess johns – flicker (burn)
  4. My Cherie – rose in the garden
  5. jimmy soul – if you wanna be happy
  6. cher – shoop shoop song
  7. sault – angel
  8. atlas – alarm
  9. genevieve stokes – habits
  10. Tikkle me – blow my brains out
  11. alpine – gasoline
  12. lisa mitchell – coin laundry
  13. roe kapara – everything’s fine (nuke song)
  14. oscar the wild – AAA
  15. Candy – feel
  16. ruby gill – public panic attacks
  17. laufey, philharmonia orchestra – let you break my heart again
  18. joanna newsom – sprout and the bean
  19. snakadaktal – wake up
  20. IV league – cola tooth world
  21. bugs – decisions, commitments & plans
  22. waax – read receipts
  23. THE VAINS – don’t think so
  24. nocturnal animals – passive tone
  25. madura green – marriage finger
  26. hard rubbish – something
  27. telanova – tranquilize
  28. albany avenue – off guard
  29. placement – disintegrate
  30. parquet courts – trullo
  31. adrian lux – teenage crime
  32. billy davis – no longer lovers
  33. alnitak kid – free activity
  34. brasstracks – fever
  35. er@ser description – big nol@n
  36. The Milk Carton Kids – I Only See The Moon
  37. Vera Sola – Desire path
  38. anya anastasia – smog & mirrors
  39. the middle east – blood
  40. bon iver – beach baby
  41. kaurna cronin – con artist
  42. pel mel – late late show
  43. essendon airport – i feel a song coming on
