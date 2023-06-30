Friday Breakfast: 2023-06-30

- saje, jacob collier – in the wee small hours of the morning
- pyotr ilyich tchaikovsky – marche slave
- zephyr quartet – adana
- slava grigoryan, sharon grigoryan – julie-o
- the zombies – the way i feel inside
- dan reeder – clean elvis
- mort garson – plantasia
- king gizzard & the lizard wizard – shanghai
- aphex twin – blackbox life recorder 21f
- passion pit – sleepyhead
- miike snow – animal
- discovery – swing tree
- yacht – psychic city – classixx remix
- architecture in helsinki – in the future
- heaps good friends – olympic sneakers
- haiku hands – nunchucka
- POND – daisy
- kirin j callinan – young drunk driver
- the naked and famous – spank
- caroline & claude – slap
- tiny little houses – you get so distant on those pills
- wireheads – hook echo
- icehouse – love in motion
- g wayne thomas – open up your heart
- leo sayer – stormy weather
- brenton wood – oogum boogum song
- diana ross – upside down
- woody and jeremy – too hot in L.A.
- molly rocket – sick puppy
- rocky’s pride and joy – red altar
- pinch points – pave me
- alex lahey – you’ll never get your money back
- ethanol blend – hayfever
- pool toy – shamwow
