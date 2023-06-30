Friday Breakfast: 2023-06-30

  1. saje, jacob collier – in the wee small hours of the morning
  2. pyotr ilyich tchaikovsky – marche slave
  3. zephyr quartet – adana
  4. slava grigoryan, sharon grigoryan – julie-o
  5. the zombies – the way i feel inside
  6. dan reeder – clean elvis
  7. mort garson – plantasia
  8. king gizzard & the lizard wizard – shanghai
  9. aphex twin – blackbox life recorder 21f
  10. passion pit – sleepyhead
  11. miike snow – animal
  12. discovery – swing tree
  13. yacht – psychic city – classixx remix
  14. architecture in helsinki – in the future
  15. heaps good friends – olympic sneakers
  16. haiku hands – nunchucka
  17. POND – daisy
  18. kirin j callinan – young drunk driver
  19. the naked and famous – spank
  20. caroline & claude – slap
  21. tiny little houses – you get so distant on those pills
  22. wireheads – hook echo
  23. icehouse – love in motion
  24. g wayne thomas – open up your heart
  25. leo sayer – stormy weather
  26. brenton wood – oogum boogum song
  27. diana ross – upside down
  28. woody and jeremy – too hot in L.A.
  29. molly rocket – sick puppy
  30. rocky’s pride and joy – red altar
  31. pinch points – pave me
  32. alex lahey – you’ll never get your money back
  33. ethanol blend – hayfever
  34. pool toy – shamwow
